People on the Move: New hires and promotions at Kress, Ruppert Landscape, Stihl and more

Kress Commercial announced several members of its U.S. team as it prepares to launch commercial-grade outdoor power equipment (OPE) in the North American dealer channel.

John Sloan will serve as Kress’ director of dealer channel sales, reporting to David Johnson, executive vice president of sales. Formerly, Sloan served as national sales manager for Excel Industries and division manager for Kubota.

Additionally, Kress has hired a team of Regional Managers who will report to Sloan:

Tony Cecil , senior demonstration team manager

Zach Mersch, regional manager, Northeast

Lee Withers, regional manager, East

Chris Alexander, regional manager, Mid-South

Wes Martin, regional manager, South Central

Tom Meier, regional manager, Midwest

, regional manager, Midwest Christine Chapman, regional manager, West

Dawn Beaulieu will serve as Kress’s director of field sales operations reporting to Johnson. Beaulieu has been with CNH America and Kubota with increasing areas of responsibility in support of the OPE dealer channel.

Other additions to the Kress team include:

Jessica Americano , dealer training manager

Steve Americano, senior after-sales service manager

Chad Bishop, senior product manager of commercial products

Roger Nice, director of credit services

Brandon Pope, senior program manager

, senior program manager Dominic Stamos, director of sales for OPE in industrial commercial channels

Ruppert Landscape promotes from within

Ruppert Landscape — No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list — promoted Hunter Thompson to director of accounting, systems and reporting.

Thompson began his career with Ruppert as an intern in 2012. He worked in that role for several summers until he came on board full-time in 2014 as an AP Specialist. Since then, Hunter has served in almost all capacities within the department, most recently as a senior accountant.

“Hunter possesses extensive knowledge of Ruppert systems, procedures, and operations, and uses that experience to develop and maintain accounting standards necessary for external reporting while ensuring our internal customers receive the value and information needed for operational decision making,” said Jennifer Saah, vice president of accounting and financial risk.

Ruppert also recently added a new branch manager at its Charlotte, N.C., location.

Stihl welcomes new vice president of human resources

Stihl appointed Melody Doleman as vice president of human resources.

“We are pleased to welcome Melody to Stihl,” said Terry Horan, president and CEO of Stihl. “At the heart of our success as a company is our people, the real people manufacturing, distributing, marketing and selling STIHL equipment. Melody has a keen understanding of the Human Resource role in developing an employee-oriented company culture that emphasizes employee development and retention, and organizational quality and continuous improvement.”

Horan is a new addition to Stihl, joining the company in April.

Doleman joins Stihl after a career with HII Mission Technologies division where she most recently served as vice president of human resources of the Nuclear and Environmental Services business unit. Prior to her career at HII, she served as vice president of human resources/operations at B&B Manufacturing.

Miller Landscape promotes two long-time employees

Michigan-based Miller Landscape promoted Gary Saylor and Tom Buchanan to the roles of director of landscape installation and operations manager, project department, respectively.

Combined, Saylor and Buchanan have been with Miller Landscape for more than 35 years, beginning as field-level operators and progressing through the ranks.

As the director of landscape installation, Saylor will have a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including developing and redeeming the department’s financial plan in conjunction with the general manager and operations manager and overseeing the project department, including design and estimating.

In his role as operations manager, Buchanan will work closely with Saylor on the development and redemption of the department’s financial plan to ensure profitability.