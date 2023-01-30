People on the Move: New hires at Quali-Pro, Takeuchi, Ewing and more

Ralph Meola has joined Quali-Pro covering the Mid-Atlantic territory. Meola, a former golf course superintendent, is a longtime Quali-Pro customer.

“After many years of being a Quali-Pro end user and seeing first-hand how their products have held up through the rigorous Mid-Atlantic weather conditions, I am proud to join the innovative team at Quali-Pro and look forward to assisting turf managers for years to come,” Meola said.

He received his associate’s degree in landscape management and design from the County College of Morris (N.J.). Meola’s career began as an intern at Augusta National Golf Club, the host course of The Masters.

Takeuchi names new product and business managers

Takeuchi-US named Jeffrey Baldwin as its new central Midwest regional product manager and Austin Wells as its new Southwest regional business manager.

Baldwin is now responsible for supporting all the company’s dealers and national rental accounts in the central Midwest region, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. He will also train the region’s salesforce on product features, benefits, applications and how to perform effective machine demonstrations.

“Jeff’s experience in all facets of inside sales, outside sales, customer service and training position him for great success in his new role at Takeuchi,” said Shay Klusmeyer, Western division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “He’s very customer focused, driven and accountable, which are qualities that will help him build strong, positive relationships with our dealers in the central midwest region.”

Wells will manage all sales activity in the Southwest region, which includes Texas, New Mexico and Colorado. His duties will include dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, promotions, sales planning and goal setting within that region.

Wells comes to Takeuchi from Bank of the West, where he was a vice president and senior national account manager. While there, he managed Takeuchi Financial Services, working directly with the company’s dealer network to secure retail financing and credit approvals.

Ewing welcomes irrigation category manager

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply added Ian Yarian as its new irrigation category manager.

Yarian will be responsible for growing the product category, managing vendor relationships, engaging customers and providing product support to Ewing branch and sales staff.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Ewing team,” Yarian said. “In my previous career, I saw the great potential for growth in Ewing, and I look forward to helping the company expand its presence in the market.”

Yarian comes to Ewing from Rain Bird, where he worked for more than 14 years in various roles, including distribution sales manager for the Florida region.

Kohler adds new position

Kohler Co. named Laura Kohler as its first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Officer, reporting directly to chair and CEO David Kohler.

Laura most recently held the title of senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and sustainability.

“I am looking forward to leading these initiatives for Kohler and building on our company legacy as we celebrate 150 years of business in 2023,” she said. “I will continue to promote transparency, push for innovative solutions, foster associate engagement, and raise awareness through programs and partnerships around the issues that impact our planet, business and people.”

Kohler Co. says it will also invest in several other positions to help the company achieve long-term sustainability, social impact and DEI vision and goals. Laura will lead a team of 40-plus experts who will focus on strengthening the company’s relationship with key stakeholders, expanding the development of environmentally friendly products and processes and advocating for important industry and societal challenges.

Got news? Let us know!

Have news about your company’s recent hirings or promotions? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.