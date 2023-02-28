People on the Move: Promotions and hires at Davey Tree, Ruppert, Proven Winners and more

The Davey Tree Expert Co. — No. 3 in the 2022 LM150 rankings — promoted Chris Bast to senior vice president of treasury and operations support, Paul Milano to vice president of operations support services and procurement and Tim Walsh to vice president of health and safety.

Bast joined Davey in 2013 as treasurer before being promoted to vice president and treasurer in 2017. He earned bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business management from Kent State University. Bast is also a certified public accountant and a certified treasury professional.

Milano began his Davey career in 2015 as a corporate fleet manager. In his new role, he will continue to oversee key corporate fleet administrative functions as well as have oversight of purchasing.

Walsh joined Davey in 2015 as a safety manager of corporate safety and moved to the role of director of corporate safety in 2018. Walsh earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in urban forestry from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He earned a master’s degree in ergonomics from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Ruppert Landscape names regional vice president

No. 11 in the 2022 LM150 rankings, Ruppert Landscape recently named Mike Felts to the position of regional vice president in the company’s landscape construction division.

In this role, Ruppert says Felts will oversee its Maryland and North Carolina branches and work closely with those teams to ensure financial success, client satisfaction and employee well-being.

“We are excited to have Mike back on the landscape construction side of the business and look forward to capitalizing on his unique experience and insight to help optimize efficiencies in our Maryland, Charlotte, and Raleigh markets,” said Bob Jones, president of the landscape construction division.

Felts has held numerous positions during his 12 years with the company, including estimator, production manager, operations manager, branch manager, corporate administrative manager and, most recently, vice president of human relations.

Proven Winners adds its newest certified landscape professional

Proven Winners recently named Wasco Nursery and Garden Center‘s, Meagan Provncher, the newest Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professional (PWCLP)

The PWCLP program designates landscape professionals who Proven Winners say demonstrate professional expertise with its products.

Provencher is the senior landscape designer for Wasco Nursery & Garden Center in St. Charles, Ill., and is a member of the Illinois Green Industry Association. Provencher is also a former Illinois Certified Nursery Professional of the Year in 2016.

Recently, the Mayor of St. Charles appointed Provencher to the St. Charles Natural Resources Commission, which oversees the city’s tree canopy as well as other sustainability practices and green initiative programs throughout the city.

Elite welcomes new CFO

Elite Team Offices — operator of Elite Maintenance & Tree Service, Elite Landscape Construction and Elite Private Landscape and No. 76 on the 2022 LM150 list — welcomed Aaron Lanski as its new chief financial officer.

“Aaron has an impressive resume,” said Guy Stockbridge, CEO, of Elite Team Offices. “His leadership background, along with his strengths in banking, cash flow, efficiency, processes and procedures, are going to take Elite’s internal collaboration to the next level.”

