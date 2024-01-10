People on the Move: Promotions and hirings at PBI-Gordon, Ruppert Landscape, LandCare and more

Latest moves from PBI-Gordon

PBI-Gordon recently made several moves including Phil Brandt‘s new role as national business coordinator. Brandt joined PBI-Gordon in 2020 as a warehouse manager.

In his new role as national business coordinator, his responsibilities include development and leadership in the field forecasting process, partnering with the legal department to oversee contract compliance and systems management, managing PBI-Gordon’s sales data platform for the sales team and leading the fulfillment process to ensure accurate agreements and deliveries.

Brandt previously worked for Mid America Merchandising, Alphabroder and Pacific Sunwear of California before joining PBI.

“Phil has deep experience and a proven track record of problem-solving,” said Tim Demerath, vice president of sales. “He has been a valuable member of the PBI-Gordon team for the past three years, and in his new position, he will continue to deliver outstanding results for our company and our customers.”

The company also added Eric Steffensen and Jamie Zakary as sales representatives.

Steffensen is the company’s new North Carolina sales representative. Before joining PBI-Gordon, he served as key accounts manager for SiteOne Landscape Supply. Before that role, he held sales positions with Arborjet | Ecologel and Sigma Organics.

Zakary is the new sales representative for Alabama and Georgia. He is responsible for managing all sales functions, developing new customers and business opportunities and providing technical knowledge to PBI-Gordon’s professional lawn care customers in the region.

Zakary most recently, served as a territory manager for JRM and before that, held sales positions with Simplot and Harrell’s and served as the director of agronomy for Troon Golf.

Ruppert promotes four

Ruppert Landscape, No. 13 in the 2023 LM150 ranking of the industry’s top revenue-generating firms, recently promoted four employees including Drew Dummann, Ben Belcher, Kyle Meissner and Joe Kulesza.

In his new position as region manager in the company’s landscape management division Dummann will help oversee operations in the company’s three North Carolina landscape management branches in Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte.

“Drew has been instrumental in growing our presence in the Raleigh market these last few years, facilitating the Durham branch opening in 2020 and setting the stage for the Apex branch opening in early 2024,” said Sam Wells, regional vice president in Ruppert’s landscape management division.

In Belcher’s new position as branch manager of the company’s Richmond South, Va., landscape management branch, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service and day-to-day operations.

“Ben’s dedication, expertise, and strong leadership make him the ideal choice for the role of branch manager,” said Dave Sharry, region manager in the company’s landscape management division. “I have full confidence in Ben’s capabilities, and I am eager to work closely with him to ensure the continued success and advancement of our Richmond South team.”

Meissner’s new role as region manager in the company’s landscape management division will see him help oversee operations in the company’s Forestville, Md., and Washington, D.C. branches.

“In his tenure as branch manager, Kyle has consistently led the division in profitability and contract maintenance growth, and has successfully built and grown a strong team,” said Doug Halsey, regional vice president in the company’s landscape management division. “This has helped position us to open a new branch in Bowie, Maryland in early 2024. Kyle will oversee this branch and will play a crucial role in the rollout and building of that team.”

Kulesza, a three-year Ruppert veteran, is the new branch manager of the Forestville location. After graduating from James Madison University, he gained experience with other local landscaping companies before rejoining Ruppert in 2021 as an area manager in the Forestville branch.

“From the start, Joe showcased strong leadership traits and a deep knowledge of the industry, especially in enhancements and production,” said Meissner. “As associate branch manager, he quickly gained the respect of the team with his patient approach to training and teaching. I am confident that the Forestville branch will be in good hands under Joe’s leadership.”

LandCare promotes two market vice presidents

No. 12 in the 2023 LM150 ranking, LandCare recently promoted Tre Hiltzheimer and Jensen Bogan to market vice presidents. In their new roles, Hiltzheimer and Bogan will oversee the company’s operations in Georgia and central Texas, respectively.

Hiltzheimer previously served as branch manager at the company’s East Atlanta location.

“Tre has been a driving force behind the flourishing growth in the Atlanta market. Not only has he cultivated lasting partnerships that have necessitated branch expansion, but he has created development opportunities for team members in the Atlanta area. I look forward to the impact that Tre will have on the growing Georgia region as it continues to expand,” said Scott Watson, Southeast divisional vice president.

Bogan began her career with LandCare’s Austin branch team in 2020. In 2021, she became branch manager. In that role, she increased the branch portfolio 1.5 times in less than 12 months. Under her leadership, she developed and promoted two team members, including one to a branch manager role.

“Jensen has exemplified the drive and culture of a LandCare leader. Her commitment to fostering a strong team and focusing not only on the client and team relationships but also on branch operations has prepared her to lead and grow the Austin and San Antonio teams,” said Zachary Belcher, Central division vice president.

Loving adds new president

Loving recently ­introduced Wes Miller as its new president. Miller formerly served as President at Icon Management in Florida, a company he also co-founded.

“I‘ve known Wes since our expansion into Florida and have gained an immense amount of respect for who he is and how he leads,” said Mike Haynes, founder and CEO of Loving. “We’ve been on the search for a seasoned leader to assume the duties of President for over a year, so when discussions began with Wes about his interest in joining our organization, I was elated, to say the least. Wes has both the skills and experience that will serve our organization extremely well as we enter our next phase of opportunity and expansion.”

Before joining Loving, Miller oversaw Icon’s growth and eventual sale to Troon Golf Management.

“What truly drew me to Loving is its team,” said Miller. “To be a part of and help lead an organization that values people as much as profits. alongside leaders who embody the company’s culture daily, is a remarkable opportunity. I am grateful to Mike for this chance and am so excited for Loving’s future, our dedicated team members and our valued clients.”

Got news? Let us know!

Have promotions or updates about your team? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.