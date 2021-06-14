People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Bartlett Tree Experts, Nufarm and more

Bartlett Tree Experts added Gamal Maklad as its incoming chief information officer (CIO). He will succeed David Andry, who plans to retire in early 2022 after 42 years with the company.

In his role, Maklad will develop and execute Bartlett’s technology strategy to drive digital business innovation for Bartlett’s customers, partners and employees.

Maklad joins Bartlett after leading business transformation initiatives rooted in technology at large public and private companies for more than 16 years, including Finit and United Technologies Corporation.

Most recently, he served as head of technology for Advance Publications in New York. In that role, he led M&A technology due diligence and integration efforts in addition to executing a global software alignment program across $100-plus million in spending. He also drove the adoption of the Microsoft 365 platform, including a shift to Teams in support of digital workplace initiatives.

Nufarm appointed Tracy Rich as vice president, customer and brand marketing.

Rich’s experience spans more than 20 years of strategic brand marketing within both corporate marketing and ad agency settings, most recently as director of communications at Nufarm where she led brand and communications in North America.

At Nufarm, Tracy has advanced Nufarm’s position as a partner for growth in the crop protection industry, guiding several key initiatives from the integration of enriched customer communications to the launch of several new innovative solutions and Nufarm’s newest manufacturing plant in Greenville, Miss.

Prior to joining the Nufarm team, Tracy served as strategy director for Nufarm’s marcom agency. She has been a director and brand strategist at various agencies, consulting top agricultural, manufacturing, health care and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as a Marketing Director at Campbell Alliance (now Syneos Health) and its subsidiary learning and market research companies.

Thomas Haught has been elected to the Board of Directors of The Davey Tree Expert Co.

Haught is the president, CEO and founder of Sequoia Financial Group (Sequoia), a registered investment advisory firm with more than 110 employees, managing more than 7 billion in assets and recognized as one of America’s best RIA firms by Barron’s. Prior to founding Sequoia, Haught was the general manager and chief operating officer of Lexi-Comp, an innovation-driven healthcare information technology provider.

Haught earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kent State University. He is a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Consultant. He currently serves on the Buckeye Corrugated Board of Directors, and the Fidelity National Advisory Board.

In addition to his current position as president, Jeffrey Johnson has been appointed CEO of Nichino America Inc. (NAI). He has also been promoted to managing executive officer of Nihon Nohyaku Company, Ltd. (the parent company of NAI) with responsibilities for leading the Global Strategy Project Team for the Nichino Group Cos.

Johnson joined Nichino Group in 1997 as the commercial development manager of Nihon Nohyaku America (the predecessor company of NAI). He was named vice president of the newly formed NAI in 2001 and assumed the position of president in 2002.

Dustin Simmons has been promoted to commercial vice president. In this newly created role, Simmons will oversee marketing; strategic planning; business development; U.S., Mexico and Canada third party licensing; and the subsidiary business in Mexico (Nichino Mexico). He will continue to report to Jeffrey Johnson, president and CEO of Nichino America.

Simmons joined NAI in 2008 and has held various positions within the company including sales representative, marketing manager, director of marketing and director of business development and strategic planning. Throughout his career with NAI, Simmons has made a marked contribution to the development and growth of the company.

Lydia Cox, Ph.D., has been promoted to vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs for NAI. In her new role, Cox will oversee all regulatory, scientific and governmental affairs activities for the company as well as safety, product quality and formulations. She has responsibility for North America for all active ingredients and brands at the federal and state levels. Lydia will continue to report to Jeffrey Johnson, president and CEO of Nichino America, Inc.

Cox joined NAI in 2013 as director of regulatory affairs. She has managed the successful efforts of her team for the past eight years; most notably full federal registrations for tolfenpyrad and pyrifluquinazon as well as the expanded label registration for orthosulfamuron in the tree and vine markets.

Takeuchi-U.S. has recognized Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, Ga., as its top-performing dealer salesperson in North America for the year 2020. This marks the fourth time Smith has taken top honors as Takeuchi’s Salesperson of the Year after ranking number one again in retail sales for North America.

Cobb County Tractor has served customers in Marietta and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area since 1955. The dealer sells new and used equipment and provides parts, service and rentals. For more than six decades, Cobb County Tractor has focused on complete customer satisfaction, helping generations of customers find the right equipment to help them improve their productivity and efficiency.