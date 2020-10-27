People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Buyers, Stihl and more

Buyers Products appointed several new upper-level sales managers to support the work of their territory managers across the U.S and abroad: Steve Dewey is the new director of sales — east (eastern U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico) and David Torcasi joins the team as director of sales — west (western U.S and Canada).

“As the independent shops, distributor, and manufacturers we serve continue to grow, we must fortify our company’s internal structure to keep up,” said Dave Zelis, chief commercial officer of sales at Buyers. “David and Steve are here to ensure all our customers get the high-quality products they need, when they need them, at a value. It’s what makes us who we are.”

Both managers bring decades of experience in sales management roles across a variety of industries including truck equipment and commercial construction.

Stihl named Murray Bishop as its new director of sales.

Bishop has been with Stihl for 21 years and was most recently the branch director at Pacific Stihl. In his new position, Bishop will manage the continued growth of the Stihl brand and be responsible for product sales and distribution in the U.S. succeeding Steve Meriam who retired after a 35-year career with Stihl.

“I am pleased to welcome Murray Bishop back to Virginia Beach in his new role,” said Nick Jiannas, vice president of sales and marketing at Stihl. “His breadth of operational experience coupled with his knowledge and understanding of our dealer network and product range will serve him well as we plan future growth opportunities for Stihl and Stihl dealers.”

Bishop began his career with Stihl in 1999 as manager of finished goods. Since then, he has served as warehouse operations manager, senior manager of export and logistics and director of information services. In 2017, Bishop assumed his most recent role as branch director at Pacific Stihl, where he was responsible for leading and managing the sales, distribution and service of all products, parts and accessories at the company-owned branch, as well as the advertising and marketing plans for the territory, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.

Kim O’Connor, CIO at ServicePro, the U.S.-based field service software provider, was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report.

The award recognizes not only her professional achievements but also her commitment to being a role model for the future generations of female leaders seeking a career in the technology sector. Fellow winners include women leadership roles at prominent technology organizations such as Microsoft, Slack and Zoom.

“We are honored to see Kim’s expertise and commitment to inclusivity and positivity honored in this award,” said Andy Deering, CEO at ServicePro. “For over 25 years, ServicePro has promoted equality in our organization and across the industry, and we are committed to continuing to do so.”

Awardees were selected for their contributions to their companies and their demonstrable expertise in SaaS; the awardees were chosen following a rigorous review of both their professional backgrounds and nominations from colleagues and peers.

Fecon promoted Jeff Stanley to senior VP of product development, a new position within the company.

In his new role, Stanley is responsible for all phases of product design and development. He joined the company in 2005 as a product development engineer before becoming director of engineering in 2008. He was promoted to VP of engineering and operations in 2012. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University.

Jonathan Goldhill has published his latest book, Disruptive Successor: A Guide to Driving Growth in Your Family Business, written for next-generation leaders of family businesses who want to exponentially grow their family business.

Goldhill has been guiding leaders to scale up their landscape industry businesses since 2007. His latest book features the same strategies and tools he used to coach a successful landscape entrepreneur whose family business has experienced a 36 percent compound annual growth rate. In Disruptive Successor, business coach Jonathan Goldhill offers a proven framework and playbook for unwinding this knot, scaling up your business, or planning your exit.

Disruptive Successor is available now.