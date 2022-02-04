People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Davey Tree, Dauer Manufacturing and more

The Davey Tree Expert Co. announced the promotion of Scott Hyland to vice president of marketing.

“During his tenure as director of marketing, Scott has excelled at building a cohesive team committed to marketing analysis, strategy development and the implementation of programs to increase and promote the Davey brand and our array of services,” said Pat Covey, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Davey Tree. “The Company has benefited immensely from Scott’s analytical and team-first approach over the years, and we will continue to find leadership opportunities for him as he assumes his new role as vice president of marketing.”

Hyland joined Davey in 2003 on the corporate communications team and in 2008 was promoted to manager of sales development. In 2014, he was promoted to the newly created position of director of marketing. Prior to joining Davey, Hyland worked in sports marketing and professional athlete representation for multiple firms.

Davey also announced the expansion of its Residential/Commercial (R/C) operations in Southeast Denver, as well as the promotion of two district managers: Michael Sundberg of the new Southeast Denver expansion office and Jay Judd of the East Denver office.

Sundberg joined Davey in 2013 as a plant health care (PHC) technician in the West Denver office. In 2019, Sundberg graduated from the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (D.I.T.S.) — Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques.

Sundberg is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist and holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental horticulture from Colorado State University.

Judd joined Davey in 2009 as a trimmer trainee in the West Denver office. He graduated from D.I.T.S. in 2017 and is an ISA Certified Arborist.

Dauer Manufacturing named Nick Lahey its new regional sales manager.

Lahey joins independently owned Dauer Manufacturing as the company experiences new pockets of growth throughout the U.S.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the energy that Lahey brings to the Dauer team as we seek to fulfill customer demand quickly, especially during a time when access to inventory may be low,” said Craig Klomparens, president of Dauer Manufacturing.

Prior to joining Dauer Manufacturing, Lahey owned his own lighting agency based in Colorado. His 25 years of combined experience as a lighting professional and electrical contractor distinguishes him as an industry expert for his product knowledge, installation and maintenance proficiency.

Franklin Electric Co. held its annual Commercial Summit, a gathering of team members from across its operations. The event provided time for strategic planning and educational training and allowed the company to celebrate its accomplishments from 2021. The winners of this year’s awards for outstanding performance, sales and customer support were:

Field Salesperson of the Year: Jimmy Vela: Vela has been with Franklin Electric for 25 years, beginning in field service in Mexico and Central America, to field service in Texas, and was promoted to territory manager with Franklin Electric in 2004.

Field Service Engineer of the Year: Ryan Horner: Horner is known throughout his New England territory for delivering a unique point of view, extensive knowledge and exceptional service, backed by his training as an electrical engineer.

Team of the Year: U.S. South-Central Region: The South-Central team is actively involved in local associations and groundwater organizations, helping to promote the future of the industry. The South-Central team includes Chase Ellsworth, Darol Hayes, Dave Batdorff, Erasmo Barron, Ilse Gallegos, Jennifer Ford, Jesse Zwiebel, Jimmy Vela, Hannah Kiningham and Woody Kunkel.

Ruppert Landscape has promoted Brent Kelly to lead the company’s Mableton, Ga., location as branch manager.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in business/managerial economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and has more than 30 years of industry experience. He joined Ruppert two years ago as an area manager and was promoted to associate branch manager within a year.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and for the opportunity, it gives me to provide for my team,” said Kelly. “My first area of focus will be to increase our efforts on training to better provide for our clients, which will, in turn, better provide for all our employees,” said Kelly.

Ruppert also promoted Kevin Wetzonis to lead the company’s Durham, N.C., location as branch manager.

He attended Montgomery College and University of Maryland University College (UMUC) and is a Certified Landscape Technician (CLT). Wetzonis has worked his way through the ranks over his 18 years with the company, having held positions as enhancement field manager, landscape maintenance area manager, enhancement manager.

“Kevin is not only a long-time, trusted employee, but he was also integral in helping to get the Durham branch up and running in 2021,” said Sam Wells, region manager in the company’s landscape management division. “He has a thorough understanding of the Ruppert culture and his ability to perpetuate that within his team has enabled us to hit the ground running. His strong leadership will continue to benefit the Durham team in the years to come.”

Turf Care Supply, a formulator and blender of coated nitrogen and other fertilizer products, has promoted Mark Mangan to president.

Mangan has more than 35 years of industry experience and has played an important role in growing the value of the Turf Care business. Mangan has served as COO of the company since 2015, prior to which he held multiple leadership positions at Turf Care. He has played a pivotal role in expanding commercial relationships, entering new markets, and developing strategic partnerships.

FMC Corp. has appointed Matthew Bradley as market specialist for the turf and ornamental central Midwest territory.

“I am eager to support lawn care professionals by bringing FMC’s extensive line of brands to help address the challenges our customers face today while proactively solving future needs,” Bradley said.

A graduate of Iowa State University, Bradley has more than 20 years of experience in the chemicals industry. He brings deep industry knowledge to FMC and his customers in the central Midwest territory, having worked with various manufacturers in sales, marketing and business development roles.