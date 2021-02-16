People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Davey Tree, Sipcam and more

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Tyler Hesseltine to district manager of Davey’s North Minneapolis Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office.

Hesseltine started his Davey career in the Minneapolis office as a tree care foreman in 2010. In 2012, he was promoted to sales representative in the newly created South Minneapolis R/C office. In 2020, Hesseltine was promoted to assistant district manager in South Minneapolis.

In 2012, Hesseltine graduated from the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences, which is Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques. He is an International Society of Arboriculture Board Certified Master Arborist and holds a Tree Risk Assessment Qualification through the International Society of Arboriculture.

He is also a graduate of Luther College in Iowa where he received a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Sipcam Agro USA hired Mark Loos to serve as its territory manager, Northeast.

Loos brings a solid mix of industry and sales experience to the position, having spent 15 years in the golf industry as a superintendent and then another four years in sales on the manufacturing side at Civitas/Intelligro. He has a bachelor’s degree in crop and soil science from Michigan State University.

“Sipcam has always focused on providing real solutions for our customers, so Mark is a perfect addition to our team,” said Todd Mason, director of national sales and development for specialty at Sipcam. “As a golf superintendent, he’s been in the same position as our customers. He understands first-hand what they need and how he can help them solve their turf challenges. We’re glad he joined the team.”

Advanced Turf Solutions hired Stephen Lord, former head groundskeeper for the Cincinnati Reds, as a sales representative.

Lord will serve the sports field and lawn and landscape markets in southeastern Michigan.

Lord, a Certified Sports Field Manager, previously spent six years as the head groundskeeper for the Cincinnati Reds. He also spent eight years as an assistant groundskeeper at the professional level, including a position as the assistant director MLB grounds for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club.

A graduate of Michigan State University, Lord holds a Bachelor of Arts in general management and a Bachelor of Science in crop and soil science, turfgrass management concentration. Lord is a member of the Sports Turf Managers Association and has been a committee member for over a decade. He has also held the position of director of professional facilities in 2019 and 2020. Lord has also been a member of the Ohio STMA since 2015 and director of professional facilities since 2016.

Luschen “Lou” Gore has joined Takeuchi-U.S. as its new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.

Gore will be responsible for all sales development and activity in that multistate region, including dealer development, dealer recruitment, inventory control, collections, forecasting, program promotion and communication.

“Lou brings more than 20 years of industry experience working with dealer networks, dealer development and financial support,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales for Takeuchi-US. “His sales background, strategic-planning experience and impressive track record make him an excellent fit for his new role with Takeuchi. We look forward to his contributions and welcome him to the Takeuchi family.”

A resident of Fort Mill, S.C., Gore comes to Takeuchi from his previous position as assistant vice president of OEM sales at TCF Inventory Finance. Prior to his tenure there, he spent nearly a decade with Textron Corp. in a variety of roles including director of finance, territory sales manager, channel development manager and sales director.

Schill Grounds Management hired Brett Hughes its human resources and payroll manager.

He joins SGM after five years of experience in his field, most recently working for an assisted living facility. Hughes is an MBA graduate.

Renee Clermont has been named a Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professional.

Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professionals meet a specific set of criteria set by the brand and are proficient in the design, installation, maintenance and overall performance of Proven Winners plants.

Clermont is the owner and principal designer of Second Nature Designs, offering landscape design options, fine gardening, custom containers, maintenance and garden coaching for residential or commercial clients on the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Clermont has a dual certificate in Landscape Design at the acclaimed Landscape Institute of Harvard University (formally Radcliffe) and The Boston Architectural College. Her study focused on landscape preservation and history, horticulture, design and construction management.

Mark Thomaschefsky has also been named as a Proven Winners Certified Landscape Professional.

Owner and president of Four Seasons Landscaping, Thomaschefsky is a graduate from Kishwaukee College with degrees in landscape design and golf course management. He has been a landscape contractor serving the Sauk Valley area since 1988 and serves on the tree board for the city of Sterling, Ill.