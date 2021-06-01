People on the move: Promotions and hirings from Great Lakes Turf, Boral and more

Great Lakes Turf hired Jud Hudnut to the position of general manager.

Great Lakes Turf, located in Byron Center, Mich., is a distributor of

fertilizers, chemicals, diagnostic services and maintenance accessories to

golf courses and athletic fields in the Great Lakes region.

Hudnut joined Great Lakes Turf after having spent the past five years as a territory manager for Prime Source. Prior to that, he held various sales and procurement management positions at Residex.

Hudnut, who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Walsh College of

Business, spent the first 16 years of his turf career as a golf course

superintendent, first at the daily fee Bramblewood Golf Course (Holly, Mich.)

and later at the private Edgewood Country Club (Commerce Township, Mich.).

The National Concrete Masonry Association (NCMA) has appointed Chris Hines, DevTech Leader for Boral’s Stone Division, to Manufactured Stone Veneer (MSV) Market Segment committee chair.

Hines brings 18 years of experience in the MSV industry to the position and will also sit on the NCMA Board of Directors as the representative for the MSV market segment.

Under Hines’ leadership, the NCMA MSV Market Segment will continue its efforts in promoting and expanding the use of MSV in all types of projects. Current initiatives for the Market Segment include the NCMA’s MSV Product Certification program, continued update and improvement of industry technical resources and development of an education and certification program for MSV installers.

Hines’ career with Boral’s Stone Division began in 2010 when he joined the company as technical leader. In 2017, he was elevated to technical sales director and served in the position for nearly three years before his promotion to DevTech Leader in February 2020. In his current role, Hines’s specialty lies in the technical world of product testing, building codes and standards development. He serves as a direct resource for the product development team and focuses on determining new product innovations.

Hines has been involved in the MSV industry since 2003. Prior to joining Boral’s Stone Division, Hines was technical manager for Owens Corning.

Prime Source added Todd Deitz as its new Great Lakes Territory manager.

Deitz brings with him more than 25 years in the turf and ornamental industry. Additionally, his experience as a Class A Golf Course Superintendent at Northmoor Country Club has provided a strong knowledge base of products key to customer success.

Deitz grew up working at his family’s landscape and nursery business through college. He received his bachelor’s degree of science in plant and soil science at Southern Illinois University and an associate degree in ornamental horticulture from Danville Area Community College. He will be based in Grayslake, Ill.