People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Davey Tree and more

Kawasaki Motors Corp. promoted Todd Sytsma to manager, OEM department.

Sytsma, a Grand Rapids native, has worked as an OEM sales manager at Kawasaki for the past four years. His primary responsibilities will include the growth and maintenance of the brand’s business-to-business sales, working with U.S. based companies.

He will oversee the day-to-day operations of Kawasaki’s OEM department, while providing guidance and support to the company’s OEM sales managers, administrators, and coordinators. Included in his responsibilities will be regular interaction with the vice president of the division, concentrating on the development and implementation of strategic departmental and divisional initiatives.

Harvest Landscape Enterprises welcomed Moises Salinas as operations manager for the Arbor Care Division and promoted Kevin Gear to construction manager.

“I am committed to providing our clients with excellent customer service. Moises is a high-performing operator with strengths in customer service and operational efficiencies,” said CEO Steven Schinhofen, “We are excited about the impact his leadership will have on the Arbor Care Division.

Most recently, Salinas served as branch manager and operations manager for Great Scott Tree Care. He is an ISA Certified Arborist, ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified, and is a TCIA Certified Tree Care Safety Professional.

In his prior role as Landscape Designer, Gear primarily worked on landscape design projects. Gear will retain his landscape design responsibilities and assume management over construction estimating and scheduling. Gear got his start in the landscape industry as a professional horticulturist intern at Walt Disney World tasked with maintenance and design projects throughout Disney properties. Gear is a graduate of Penn State University, where he obtained a B.S. in landscape contracting with an emphasis on design/build.

A graduate of Calvin University, Sytsma previously served in various sales and management roles in the industrial support category prior to joining Kawasaki.

Stephen Dumark has accepted the role of branch director for the design/build department at Hoffman Landscapes. This promotion comes as part of the transition surrounding Hoffman’s recent purchase of Kent Greenhouse & Gardens in Litchfield County.

Upon graduating from Quinnipiac University with a degree in accounting, Dumark began his career as an auditor for Ernst & Young before venturing into corporate financial planning and analysis with a global, multibillion-dollar retailer. In 2015, Dumark’s journey lead him to Hoffman Landscapes where he started out as the company’s estimator, streamlining financial processes and improving efficiencies. Over time, he took on more responsibilities such as pre-construction orientation, material procurement and subcontractor scope during production. With this official promotion, Dumark is now the leader of the company’s landscape architecture and outdoor construction teams.

For more than twenty years, the design/build branch fell under the direction of Brian Cossari, who has taken on an expanded role at the newly-acquired Kent Greenhouse & Gardens. Dumark brings fresh eyes to the role.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. appointed T.J. Mascia to director, Davey Mitigation for Davey Resource Group (DRG).

The director role for Davey Mitigation represents a new position within DRG, and Mascia will be responsible for developing mitigation clients and working with Davey offices that provide environmental consulting and mitigation services.

Before coming to Davey, Mascia built an environmental law practice focused on Clean Water Act compliance and mitigation. Mascia also spent time in the private sector, where he focused on developing mitigation projects to meet a variety of client needs. Mascia earned a juris doctor from Duke University School of Law, a master’s degree in environmental management from the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He is past chair of the Environmental and Energy Law Section for the Richmond Bar Association. He is also a member of the Virginia Bar Association and a member of the advisory board for the Capital Region Land Conservancy.