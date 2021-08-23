People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from PBI-Gordon, Quali-Pro and more

PBI-Gordon Corp. added Rick Williams as national accounts manager and promoted Trevor Radford to regional sales manager.

Based in Ohio, Williams is responsible for managing national accounts, strategic business planning and enhancing customer relationships within the golf and professional lawn care markets. He brings more than 30 years of executive sales leadership to PBI-Gordon. Most recently, he was regional account manager for Bayer, where he was responsible for growing and developing strategic relationships with key accounts.

A graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Agronomy, Williams also participated in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s innovation program.

In his new role as regional sales manager, Radford is responsible for leading the PBI-Gordon golf and professional lawn care market sales team in the western half of the U.S. He joined PBI-Gordon in December 2005 as a sales representative and was most recently national accounts manager.

Quali-Pro has promoted Paul Fox, a longtime area manager, to its key accounts manager.

“Paul has been an integral part to the success of Quali-Pro and CSI,” said Allan Fulcher, Quali-Pro vice president, turf. “Paul is the ultimate team player and helps everyone around him be successful.”

Fox received his Bachelor of Turfgrass Science at the University of Florida. He has spent his entire career in the turfgrass industry as a distributor sales rep, operations manager and sales director. Fox is a member of the Florida Golf Course Superintendents Association and the Florida Turfgrass Association.

Rob Mullins has joined the Altoz team as district sales manager for the Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas regions.

A longtime professional in the outdoor power equipment industry, Mulllins has held positions as a business development manager and territory manager and worked extensively with dealers and distributors to grow their businesses.

In addition, Mullins has 10 years of experience as an outdoor power equipment dealer. With more than 35 years of experience in the outdoor power equipment industry, Rob is excited about the opportunities at Altoz, especially in the slope-mowing arena. He is eager to boost market share and increase sales by establishing new Altoz dealerships and helping established dealerships reach their potential. His comprehensive knowledge and experience will be a great resource.

Chuck Huston, the beloved former vice president of sales at Hunter Industries from 1983 to 2004, passed away on July 29, 2021.

He leaves behind a profound legacy of excellence that Hunter Industries continues to build upon to guide the growth of its business.

Dick Hunter, co-founder and former CEO of Hunter Industries, hired Chuck to join the organization in its earliest days, when the company entered the market with the PGP Rotor.

Vectorworks Chief Human Resources Officer Tania Salgado-Nealous, PHR, SHRM-CP was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Human Resources Executive of the Year Category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world’s premier business awards program, open to all individuals and organizations worldwide.

The various and creative employee engagement efforts Salgado-Nealous has implemented in her 14-year career at Vectorworks have helped to make employee’s lives better not only at the office, but also at home. Since 2019, Salgado-Nealous has executed paid paternity leave for employees, hired over 70 new employees for the U.S., U.K. and Canada offices and helped to reinforce and communicate Vectorworks’ core values of inclusion, balance, collaboration and innovation. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she also successfully oversaw the transition of all three company offices to full-time remote work in less than one business day, implemented several pandemic-friendly employee engagement activities and transitioned company training and development opportunities to a new virtual environment.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Cameron Pierce to district manager of Davey’s Hamden, Conn., Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office.

Pierce joined Davey in 2014 as a sales arborist in the Hamden, R/C office. Prior to joining Davey, he spent four years as a territory sales manager providing plant health care solutions and programs for clients in Fairfield County.

Pierce is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist, is a Connecticut Licensed Arborist and holds a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from West Virginia University with concentrations in horticulture, landscape architecture and communications.