People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Prime Source and Davey Tree

Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, has hired Jeremy Moore as its new southeast territory manager.

“We are pleased to announce that Jeremy will be joining our sales team and will be assuming the territory responsibilities from Justin Watts, who will now be focusing full time on his role as national sales manager,” said Russ Mitchell, director specialty of Prime Source.

Moore brings more than 20 years of experience in the turf and ornamental industry. He started his career with TruGreen and followed that at Scott’s Lawncare, both in sales. Moore joined Quali-Pro in 2007, which later became part of Control Solutions.

Moore worked in various roles during his tenure with them including head of customer service, southeast territory manager and national key accounts manager. Moore graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ag business from North Carolina State University. Moore will be based in North Carolina.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Jacob LeBarre to district manager of Davey’s Akron Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office.

“Jake’s enthusiasm for the green industry and strong work ethic set him aside from others early on in his Davey career,” said Scott Heim, market manager, Northeast Ohio, R/C services. “I have no doubt Jake will serve his clients, the Akron office and the Davey company well with his new leadership role.”

LeBarre started his career at Davey in 2005 after graduating from Kent Roosevelt’s vocational education forestry and landscape management program. In 2007, he was promoted to foreman and transferred to the Canton R/C office. From 2008 to 2009, LeBarre left for a tour of duty in Egypt as a member of the Army National Guard and returned to Davey later in 2009 as a foreman in the Akron R/C office. In 2016, he was promoted to sales arborist and in 2018 to assistant district manager.

In 2013, LeBarre graduated from the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences, which is Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques. He is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist and is also a 2014 graduate of the Davey Advanced Arborist Training Program.