People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from ServiceTitan, Green Lawn Fertilizing and more

ServiceTitan welcomes two to its executive team: Olive Huang, general counsel and secretary of the board and Doug Myers, senior vice president of operations.

Most recently serving as general counsel at Nutanix, Huang brings over fifteen years of legal acumen to ServiceTitan, specifically in the enterprise technology space. Huang has also worked at SanDisk as legal counsel overseeing SEC reporting and M&A and represented several technology companies at Latham & Watkins.

“It’s clear how ServiceTitan positively impacts trade businesses large and small all across the country,” said Huang. “The trades are the ultimate customer service industry, and it’s the human connection that makes the work ServiceTitan does so special. I’m incredibly proud to be joining this exceptional team chasing this impressive mission.”

Myers joins ServiceTitan from LinkedIn, where he led business operations. Initially joining LinkedIn in 2011, Myers helped the company achieve growth by crafting growth strategies and driving operational excellence. Prior to LinkedIn, he served as a consultant at the global strategy consulting firm Bain & Company and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Tradespeople work incredibly hard to provide essential services. I’m thrilled to be joining a company that is laser-focused on supporting them,” said Myers. “ServiceTitan provides our customers with technology that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to power nearly every facet of their operations, helping them grow their business and allowing their technicians to spend more time doing what they do best — helping their customers.”

Green Lawn Fertilizing names new COO

Green Lawn Fertilizing has named Josh Willey its chief operating officer.

In his new role, Willey will oversee all lawn operations, facilities, human resources and sales – while owning the company’s profit and loss. He will also continue to shape and manage the company’s leadership development program, which he started in 2019.

President and CEO Matt Jesson announced the promotion during the mid-year managers’ meeting.

Wiley started at Green Lawn Fertilizing in June of 2017 as director of business development. After five months with the company, he was promoted to senior vice president of operations.

Josh recently completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School. During his time in the program, Willey competed in the GMP’s strategy finals and was selected as one of three winners out of over 110 fellow HBS students.

Josh brings more than 20 years of experience in the green industry, starting as a technician before moving into sales and management.

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply adds new turf category director for Seed

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply appointed Austin Lanzarone as its new turf category director for seed. Lanzarone will focus on strategic growth for the seed category.

Lanzarone has nearly 20 years of experience in the green industry and a degree in plant and soil science from the University of Kentucky. His career has been heavily focused on the grass seed industry and includes experience with procurement, distribution, key account management and sales.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Austin join our team. With the rapid growth of our turf division, it’s critical for us to have an industry leader like Austin to focus on and execute category-specific strategies for the department,” Anthony Luciano, vice president of sales and marketing for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, said.

Lanzarone’s addition to the team is part of Central’s overall growth goal for the turf division and is the department’s first dedicated category director position. Additional hires will also be joining Lanzarone as category directors for fertilizer and chemicals in the coming months.

Florida Coast Equipment names new vice president of commercial landscape

Florida Coast Equipment, a Kubota dealer, added Kenneth Catalano as vice president of commercial landscape and nursery.

“Florida’s environmental horticulture industry annual generates over $30 billion in total sales annually,” said Todd Bachman, president and CEO. “Ken Catalano brings the right experience, relationships, focus, commitment and energy required to ensure we, Florida Coast Equipment and Kubota, are positioned to serve the commercial landscape and nursery industries for years to come.”

Catalano brings nearly 20 years of landscape experience to Florida Coast Equipment, having previously served as director of operations for the last 10 years at BrightView Landscape Services in South Florida.

The company said he will work closely with Florida Coast Equipment’s existing and new customers across the nursery and landscape industries.

Aquascape vice president of field research and contractor development helps California YouTuber

Ed Beaulieu, vice president of field research and contractor development at Aquascape in St. Charles, Ill., designed and built an underground rainwater catchment system with a pond and waterfall for YouTuber Kevin Espiritu of Epic Gardening. Espiritu is an established garden blogger with a podcast and popular YouTube channel, Epic Gardening, with over 1.5 million subscribers.

To create the system, crews installed a sub-surface 3,000-gallon reservoir beneath a permeable stone patio to capture and store rainwater which feeds the waterfall and pond while providing irrigation for the property when needed. Stored rainwater pumps to a BioFalls Filter at the top of the waterfall and cascades over a series of large boulders before entering an ecosystem pond.

“Southern California is an arid environment with a short rain season,” states Beaulieu. “The goal of this project was to capture rainwater and store it in an underground reservoir. Kevin can now utilize the captured water in and around the property while keeping a wide variety of aquatic plants and fish within the system. Fish waste and dissolved nutrients in the water provide an ideal source of water for his garden.”

Local certified Aquascape contractors helped with the pond project.

The full installation can be found on Beaulieu’s YouTube channel.