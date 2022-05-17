People on the Move: Promotions and more from Davey Tree, Green Lawn Fertilizing, Stihl and more

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co., promoted three new directors within Utility Asset Management (UAM): Sarah Halford to director of business support, Clinton McFall to director of technical services and Tom Petrik to director of reliability services.

“Sarah, Clinton and Tom have proven their leadership by developing strong relationships, organizing successful teams, solving challenges and developing future leaders, which has all led to substantial growth in demand for our services,” said Scott Carlin, vice president and general manager, DRG, Asset Management Services. “Their focus on finding a balance between their employees, clients and shareholders create a strong foundation for even greater future success.”

Halford joined DRG in 2017 as a business analyst. Since then, she’s assisted in development of new employees, building financial models and support of operational teams. Halford has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University and a master’s degree in finance from Michigan State University.

McFall joined DRG in 2015 as a geographic information systems (GIS) production manager. In 2016, he oversaw a GIS infrastructure expansion initiative, and in 2018, was promoted to operations manager of the GIS team. McFall holds a bachelor’s degree in geographic information systems and a certificate in information technology from Kennesaw University.

Petrik joined DRG in 2019 as an operations manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Bellarmine University and a master’s degree in computer science from Binghamton University.

Green Lawn Fertilizing Senior VP of Operations completes Harvard Business School’s General Management Program

Green Lawn Fertilizing Senior Vice President of Operations, Josh Willey, has completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program (GMP).

The program focuses on strategy, leadership, and organization and delivers the tools needed to capitalize on technological disruption and digital transformation while playing a more strategic role in corporate success.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Josh Willey for his incredible hard work and personal sacrifice over the last 4-plus months from graduating from Harvard Business School’s GMP Executive Program. All of us at Green Lawn and Green Pest are so happy for you and your amazing achievement,” said Matt Jesson, president and owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing.

During his time in the program, Willey competed in the General Management Program’s strategy finals and was selected as one of three winners out of over 110 fellow HBS students. The final month was spent living on the Harvard Campus in Boston, where Willey was both inspired and challenged by his classmates.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to learn from the best at the Harvard Business School. Surrounded by 110 leaders from 37 countries and industries widened my perspective and challenged my views. I look forward to staying connected as we step back into our careers,” said Willey.

Willey will now transition back into his role as senior vice president of operations at Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions.

Stihl announces new VP of Sales and Marketing

Stihl announced that Chris Keffer has been named Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Keffer will be responsible for sales for the domestic and export markets, sales planning, e-commerce, new product development, marketing programs and branch operations throughout the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the Stihl organization,” said Terry Horan, president and CEO of Stihl. “Chris brings proven leadership skills, a deep understanding of strategic development, a customer-centric approach to product management and development, and innovative marketing and sales and solution strategies to the Stihl Team.

“In addition to his experience in support of the independent dealer and his knowledge of our market, he has the ability to leverage consumer insights and effectively collaborate to craft product and commercial strategies.”

Keffer joins Stihl after a career with Black & Decker, where he served in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles, most recently as the President, Product Management for the power tools group.

“I look forward to becoming part of the team at Stihl.,” said Keffer. “Together, we will be developing sales and marketing programs that build even more awareness for our cordless and gasoline equipment and use the latest technologies to communicate with our customers while making it even more convenient to find our dealers and purchase our products.”

Gruner named TOCA Environmental Communicator of the Year

The Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) and Project EverGreen announced that Darren Gruner, founder and CEO of Turf’s Up Radio, is the recipient of the 2022 TOCA Environmental Communicator of the Year Award.

The award, which recognizes individuals for outstanding communications efforts regarding publicly managed green space and environmental issues, was presented during this year’s TOCA Annual Conference in Kansas City. Gruner is the 23rd recipient of the award.

Gruner, who is also the principal at Totalscape Design in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., has been involved in the landscape industry since high school when he launched a lawn mowing service.

In 2010 Gruner started doing podcasts and guest hosting on local stations and satellite radio to fill a void he felt existed in the landscape and lawn care industry. The goal was to help elevate and educate the green industry, sharing many years of experience with those eager to listen.

In 2019, Gruner combined podcasting with live 24/7 radio and broad internet exposure to launch TurfsUp Radio. This platform is accessible to green industry professionals and consumers across the country and globally.

“We wanted to create a forum where the industry can come together and exchange information, share ideas and connect through their love for the outdoors and all the benefits it provides,” said Gruner. “The green industry is a terrific place to make a living and have a positive impact on the environment and people’s lives.”