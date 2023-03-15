People on the Move: Promotions and new hires at Ruppert Landscape, Schill Grounds Management, Altoz and more

Ruppert Landscape — ranked No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list — recently promoted Marvin Clermont to branch manager of the company’s new, permanent location in Nashville, Tenn.

“Nashville is one of the fastest-growing markets in the country and has a strong economy and diverse culture,” says Clermont. We are looking forward to continuing to build our team and tapping into the skilled and engaged workforce that this community has to offer.”

The Nashville branch joins Ruppert’s 30 existing offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.

“We have frequently stepped out of our geographic footprint when opportunities arise to take on large-scale landscape construction projects at a national level,” said Patrick Luzier, regional vice president for the company’s landscape construction division. “Our expansion into the Nashville market was initially determined by relationships we have with clients in other geographic locations, who reached out to us for projects in the Nashville market. The success of these initial opportunities and several subsequent projects, enabled us to develop a more permanent presence in the region.”

In his new role, Clermont will oversee all planning, budgeting, and personnel development in the branch and ensure customer satisfaction on all landscape construction projects within the Nashville region.

Clermont joined Ruppert’s Maryland landscape construction branch in 2015 as an assistant project manager. Ruppert promoted him to production manager before he transferred to the Georgia landscape construction branch in 2017, where he served as a project manager for two years. In 2021, Clermont relocated to Nashville to help open the satellite office as associate branch manager.

“Marvin’s strong leadership and customer service abilities have played a key role in our ability to turn the Nashville satellite operation into a permanent branch,” said Luzier. “We are pleased to see Marvin take this next step in his career and know that the future of Ruppert in Nashville is in good hands.”

Schill Grounds Management promotes four

No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list, Schill Grounds Management recently promoted four team members including, Patrick Quinlan to director of mergers and acquisitions; Bryan Salisbury to corporate controller; Cali Thomson to vice president of sales and marketing; and Mary Vales to vice president of human resources.

“Schill is fortunate to have the expertise, wisdom, and unique skills of each of these talented professionals,” said Jerry Schill, founder and CEO of Schill Grounds Management. “All of them bring their A-game to Schill every day in support of our culture, values, and business growth. We are excited to promote them to more senior roles that will give them new opportunities to grow and reach their full potential.”

Altoz adds district sales manager for Southern U.S.

Altoz adds Ryan Garrelts to its team as district sales manager for Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, southern Mississippi and Alabama.

“Ryan’s proven track record and growth-driven mindset are great fits for his new role at Altoz. He is eager to build dealer relationships, grow the Altoz brand and increase dealership sales and profitability,” said Karl Bjorkman, sales and marketing director.

Garrelts brings several years of territory management experience and proven sales growth in the outdoor power equipment sector.

“I am honored to join Altoz as a District Sales Manager and look forward to working with the dealers to promote and sell Altoz products. It is exciting to represent such a diverse and unique product line. The opportunities that innovative products like Altoz’s track equipment provide dealerships and end users to increase their revenue is astounding,” said Garrelts.

Boss Software adds to its team

The Integra Group recently welcomed Katie Heck as an implementation specialist to its Boss Software client success team.

In her role, Heck will work with companies in the landscape and snow removal industries to identify best practices to get the most out of the software and improve operational and financial performance.

Heck is a former Boss Software user during her 15 years with Five Seasons Landscape Management in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where she served as the business manager. In that role, she managed the company’s onboarding and implementation of the software for their full-service landscape and snow removal operations.

“I’m delighted to be a part of the Integra Group/Boss team. With my years of experience in the landscaping industry and my previous hands-on Boss software knowledge I’m looking forward to helping clients improve their business in many ways with the Boss software,” said Heck. “It’s going to be exciting to see how our clients’ businesses excel when it comes to profit, operations, time management, and other areas they need to dial in on.”

Felling Trailers names regional sales manager

Felling Trailers named Joe Pessen as a regional sales manager to serve the South Central territory. He will be responsible for all sales development, activity and dealer support in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

“Joe brings years of knowledge and understanding of the transport industry to Felling Trailers. We’re excited to have him representing our company and further building our brand in the South Central,” said Nathan Uphus, sales manager for Felling Trailers.

Pessen brings a diverse knowledge of the transportation and logistics industries, having held various roles within the industry for over 30 years. Most recently, he worked in a sales position with Transwest Trailers, a distributor of commercial trailers in Colorado.

