People on the Move: Promotions and new hires at Sperber, Echo, Davey Tree and more

Sperber Landscape Companies — ranked No. 8 on the 2022 LM150 list — named Jeff Berg its new CEO. Richard Sperber, interim CEO, will continue his active leadership of the company in the role of executive chairman.

“It is truly an honor to be joining Sperber and leading a company filled with such passion and talent,” said Berg. “I believe we are in a unique position to build upon an iconic American legacy. The Sperber name is synonymous, not only with company culture and taking great care of people, but also with pioneering and disrupting the landscape industry.”

Berg joins Sperber after 18 years as a leader and partner at the global consulting firm, McKinsey & Co. Before McKinsey, Berg was a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy.

“I have the greatest confidence in Jeff,” said Sperber. “His career at McKinsey built an unparalleled understanding of services businesses. I know that he, alongside our exceptional leadership team, will be a strong driving force for the next phase of Sperber’s growth.”

Echo names new president and CEO

Echo appointed Harold Redman as its new president and CEO, effective April 3.

Redman began his career with General Power Equipment, a division of True Value Hardware. He then joined Simplicity Manufacturing for nine years before a tenure at Briggs & Stratton. Redman served as president of home power products for four years and president of the company’s turf and consumer products business from 2010 to 2022.

“Echo is a well-respected company with a reputation of offering great products and customer care, and I’m honored to lead a company rich in innovation and legacy. As our industry continues to change with new technologies, I look forward to working with this exceptional team of talented and passionate Echo employees to bring new products and services to the green industry,” said Redman.

Harold succeeds Tim Dorsey, who will retire after 27 years in various roles at Echo. Dorsey most recently served as president for the last nine years. He will continue to serve as a Global Operating Officer of Yamabiko — Echo’s parent company — and a board member for Echo and Yamabiko Europe.

“While I’m excited to move to the next chapter, I also have a heavy heart as my time at Echo has been the most rewarding of my career and I cannot express my gratitude enough,” said Dorsey. “However, it’s safe to say that Echo is in great hands with Harold, who is a driven, humble leader that demonstrates strong leadership.”

Davey Resource Group promotes new Pacific Services vice president

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co., recently promoted Rob Toney to vice president of DRG Pacific Services.

“Rob has vast experience in DRG, and that knowledge will be essential in his new role,” said Jack McCabe, vice president and general manager of DRG’s utility vegetation management (UVM). “During Rob’s time with us, he has been instrumental in creating value for our clients and success for the company. We are looking forward to Pacific Services’ continuing growth under Rob.”

Toney joined DRG in 2007 as a consulting utility forester on the Pacific Gas and Electric Central Coast preinspection project.

He is also a member of the Davey President’s Council, a rotating team of managers that meet semiannually for management development and to share ideas to improve the company.

Bruce Wilson & Co. restructures and announces rebrand

In conjunction with its upcoming rebrand as Wilson360, Bruce Wilson & Co. named its founder, Bruce Wilson, as the company’s new chairman as the company prepares to rebrand to Wilson360.

Robert Clinkenbeard, former managing partner, will step into the role of CEO.

“Since Wilson & Co. began its journey more than two years ago, we have progressed successfully in many dimensions,” said Clinkenbeard. “We have further strengthened our client portfolio by being a highly relatable business partner, and we have grown our reputation and engagement as thought leaders worldwide. Collectively identifying as Wilson360 brings agility closer to the core of our business, allowing us to generate more opportunities for our peer group members, clients and partners.”

The company will roll out its Wilson360 brand over the next six months. The company says its rebranding will become official in January 2024.

Isuzu’s Tabel makes history on NTEA board

Isuzu’s Brian J. Tabel, executive director of marketing, is the newest member of the Association for the Work Truck Industry’s (NTEA) board of directors. Tabel will serve a three-year term.

Tabel is the first representative of an import chassis brand to join the 13-person board in NTEA’s 59-year history.

“It’s an incredible honor to begin my term of service on the NTEA Board,” Tabel said. “The industry and this association have given so much to me over the years. It’s especially gratifying to be able to give back at this pivotal time. With the increasing focus on zero-emission vehicles, our industry is about to experience significant evolution, and NTEA will need to offer more support and resources to members than ever before.”

A graduate of Northwood University in Midland, Mich., Tabel joined Ford Motor Company and moved to American Isuzu Motors in 1995 as a district service and parts manager for the company’s SUV group.

He moved to the commercial truck side of the business after the formation of General Motors-Isuzu Commercial Truck in 2003, first as a district service and parts manager and then as a district sales manager.

Tivoli Lighting adds new director of sales

Tivoli Lighting recently appointed Mark Rorrison as its director of sales. In his new role, Rorrison will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and overseeing the company’s overall sales strategy.

Prior to joining Tivoli Lighting, Rorrison has experience in project management, product marketing, quotations, negotiations, customer service, and technical support.

“I am excited to bring my experience and lighting industry background in the design and architectural communities to promote Tivoli’s innovative product lines and exceptional service to the lighting community. I look forward to working with the very talented Tivoli team and our client partners on this exciting journey ahead,” Rorrison said.

Got news? Let us know!

Have news about your company’s recent hirings or promotions? Send it to Associate Editor Rob DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.