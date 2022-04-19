People on the Move: Promotions from Weed Man, Davey Tree, Harvest Landscape Enterprises and more

Weed Man announced the promotion of Mike Richard, former national marketing director, as its COO.

Over the last 15 years, Richard has helped franchisees grow in their marketing pursuits through the company’s National Sales Analysis Program, which includes weekly conference calls, regular macro sales summaries and franchise system benchmarks.

Weed Man said Richard has seen the brand through various positions from lawn care technician, sales manager, shareholder and general manager.

“Mike’s grown alongside Weed Man and has always given his all to franchisees and the people within the company,” said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “Due to his tenure, experience, and high-level performance, it’s evident that he is the perfect fit for the COO role.”

In addition to Richard’s promotion, Erica Knapp, Weed Man’s digital and communications director, has been named the COO of TurfBot, a robotic mowing concept and sub-brand of Weed Man.

Weed Man also restructured its digital marketing and communications department, promoting Tawnya Pappin to digital marketing and events manager and Crystal Shane to digital marketing strategist.

“As an organization, we’ve always focused on growth and opportunity for our people and believe in the power of promoting within,” said Richard. “Our franchisees do the same within their businesses, as they’re committed to expansion to keep upward mobility available for their existing team members while acquiring new talent who want to grow with them.”

Davey Tree promotes John Cooke to new role within Wetland Studies and Solutions

The Davey Tree Expert Company announced the promotion of John Cooke to the newly created position of director of technology for Wetland Studies and Solutions (WSS), a Davey company.

“John has been continuously involved in engineering and survey technology for over 30 years,” said Brian Chromey, vice president of operations, WSS. “This knowledge of the industry and John’s client-oriented approach will help him to be successful in this role.”

Cooke started work for WSS in 2006 as a consultant. In 2009, Davey hired him as full-time as an engineering technology coordinator. In 2018, Davey promoted him to engineering technology manager. Cooke holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Middlebury College in Vermont.

Harvest Landscape Enterprises adds new HR director, promotes Max Moreno

Harvest Landscape Enterprises welcomes experienced HR manager Alejandro “Alex” Rodriguez. Rodriguez is an accomplished human resource professional with 17 years of human resource management dedicated to the landscape industry.

Rodriguez began his career as a laborer, advancing to heavy equipment operator, safety manager and HR manager.

“I find great inspiration and satisfaction in helping people grow and bloom. My goal is to find balance in creating consistency in processes while respecting others and giving them opportunities to further their careers. I take to heart the business’s strategy and what is right for business with people in mind,” said Rodriguez.

Harvest Landscape also recently promoted Max Moreno to vice president of water conservation to expand and implement efficient irrigation practices across the company. Over the last year, Harvest Landscape said Moreno has led the effort to ensure that company leadership, account managers and irrigators earned Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper certifications.

Moreno is a certified Expert Water Manager Expert through the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) and is in the process of becoming a QWEL instructor. He holds additional certifications as a Certified Landscape Irrigation Auditor and QWEL certified. Moreno is proficient in smart watering systems and horticulture practices and has led the management, training, and implementation of various water efficiency programs for Southern California residents.

Several to receive awards at ASIC National Conference

The American Society of Irrigation Consultants (ASIC) recognized Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply chairman Sue York as the organization’s Ivy Munion Langendorff Women in Irrigation Award recipient. The award recognizes women who positively impacted and made a difference in the irrigation industry. ASIC will present the award at its national conference in New Orleans on April 26.

Additionally, Rick Reinders and Chip Carlson, co-owners and officers of Watertronics, are ASIC’s Roy Williams Memorial Award recipients. Roy Williams was one of the founding members of ASIC and this award recognizes significant contributions to the irrigation industry.

Also, ASIC recognizes Dura Plastics‘ Dan Hilderbrand as the organization’s Sam Tobey Lifetime Achievement Award winner. This award recognizes persons whose support of the society’s principles and goals. He first became acquainted with ASIC in 1996 when he attended his first ASIC National Conference. Longtime ASIC supporter and fellow Dura Plastic representative, Joe DiPiano encouraged Hilderbrand to attend the organization’s meeting in Pleasanton, Calif. Hilderbrand has been an attendee at every ASIC National or Regional Conference, except one, since 1996.

The Andersons adds new territory manager

The Andersons added Phil Brown as territory manager for its turf and specialty business.

Brown will manage the distribution of the business’s turf and ornamental products in California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. Brown has more than 20 years of experience in the turf industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous experience as a golf course superintendent and technical sales with Ewing Irrigation, Harrells and Site One.

Brown has a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science/Horticulture from California Polytechnic State University. He is also a licensed pest control advisor in California.

“We are very excited to have Phil join our turf and specialty products team,” said Rich Christ, Western U.S.and international sales manager at The Andersons. “Phil’s vast experience as a golf course superintendent and technical sales will make him a valuable resource for serving our customers in the Western U.S.”

BioSafe Systems’ Pettis to relocate to Pacific Northwest

BioSafe Systems announced that Gretchen Pettis, Ph.D., in tandem with her role as an entomologist, will provide technical support to the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S.

As part of BioSafe’s research and development team, Pettis educates customers about the biological control of pests and the beneficial uses of other insects to the same end.