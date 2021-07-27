People on the Move: Promotions and hirings from Takeuchi-US, Davey Tree and more

Roxanne Burr has joined Takeuchi-U.S. as its new controller.

Over the next few months, Burr will onboard with the company’s current controller who will be retiring after 20 years with Takeuchi. Burr will be responsible for numerous monthly, quarterly and annual accounting tasks, including financials, audits, tax preparation and returns, cash flow, reviewing credit checks and inventory reports, collecting dealer financials, budgeting, insurance, 401k administration and payroll.

Burr comes to Takeuchi from her previous role as controller for Majors Management, a convenience store property management and gasoline supply company headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. At Majors Management, Burr managed all accounting functions for more than 300 legal entities, including 600-plus convenience stores and retail spaces. Her other experience includes controller positions with Wise Business Forms, Georgia-Pacific Corp. and Dayton Steel Services.

Burr holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Carolina University where she was also named Outstanding MBA Student in 2001. She received her bachelor’s of business administration degree in accounting from Kennesaw (Ga.) College, and she has been an active certified public accountant since 1991 and an active certified management accountant since 1993.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Rick Orwig to district manager of Davey’s North Virginia East residential/commercial services office. Rick Orwig portrait

Orwig started his career with Davey in the Gaithersburg, Md., residential office when Davey acquired The Care of Trees in 2003. In 2008, Orwig was promoted to district manager of Davey’s Mid Atlantic Tree Preservation & Land Restoration office.

Orwig is an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist and holds an ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified certification. He is also a Tree Care Industry Association Certified Treecare Safety Professional.

NaturaLawn of America has named the winners of the annual Dan Collins Scholarship Award, providing three college-bound high school graduates with funds to assist in educational expenses.

First place recipient Autumn Moore, of Perry County, Pa., will receive a $4,000 scholarship. Matt Tengtrakool, of Middlesex County, Ma., was selected as the award’s second place recipient and received a $2,000 scholarship. Third place recipient Lydia Gilpin, of Burke County, Ga., received a $1,000 scholarship award.

The NaturaLawn of America Dan Collins Scholarship was established in 2017 in memory of Dan Collins, a NaturaLawn of America franchise owner from Richmond, Va., who passed away from cancer in 2005. Collins was known for his kind heart and “larger-than-life,” gentlemanly manner. The scholarship named in his honor seeks to recognize high school or undergraduate students who exhibit similar generosity of character and goodwill.

The 2021 selection process proved competitive, with applicants from over 30 states and multiple countries.

Moore hopes to explore the fields of plant science and horticulture, contributing to her previous dual-enrollment studies of environmental resource management and biology through Penn State. Tengtrakool will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2021 to study environmental studies and policy, while Gilpin will attend Texas Christian University to pursue her degree in elementary education.

Marty Grunder of Grunder Landscaping Co. and The Grow Group has been named to the Dayton Business Hall of Fame 2021.

The Turf and Ornamentals business of Bayer has added a new member to its leadership team, appointing Marc McNulty as head of key account management.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, including 15 years at Bayer, McNulty will lead key account management teams, helping propel customer success and growth.

“Throughout his incredible career, Marc has excelled in key account management, marketing, sales and product management roles,” said William MacMurdo, head of U.S. Turf and Ornamentals. “He is a knowledgeable, trusted and dedicated member of our organization and an important addition to our leadership team. We look forward to seeing him apply his diverse skill set and deep industry expertise to continue looking for ways to add value for our customers and partners.”

Most recently, McNulty served as national account manager for the Bayer Turf and Ornamentals business. His career also includes leadership positions with distribution and specialty chemical formulators. McNulty holds a bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bob Hartman, director of turf for Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, has been named to the board of directors for Primera, a business cooperative for professionals in the turf, ornamental and specialty green business.

Hartman joined Central Turf & Irrigation Supply in 2019. His extensive background includes nearly two decades in the green industry with experience in distribution, manufacturing (Knox Fertilizers) and CPG (ScottsMiracle-Gro).

ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design promoted two company veterans.

Michael Casper, who has held multiple positions within ArtisTree since 2005, will oversee client acquisitions as vice president of business development. His new role will continue to build on his overall market knowledge and extensive operations experience.

Joe Mantkowski, who joined ArtisTree as a landscape designer in 2005, will now serve as vice president of the company’s design division. He will be responsible for overseeing daily operations and expanding account bases throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.