People on the Move: Retirements, promotions and hirings from US Battery, Davey and more

Michael J. Coad is set to retire at the end of December as U.S. Battery’s VP of sales & marketing, after serving the company for 16 years.

Coad began with the company as eastern regional sales manager and in 2014 was appointed director of sales. He was named VP of sales and marketing in 2019.

“My time at U.S. Battery has been the most enjoyable years of my career. I am truly going to miss working with the entire team,” Coad said.

Coad was responsible for managing, negotiating and planning all sales activities for the company and developed numerous key relationships with OE manufacturers and regional distributors within various industries.

“Mike has been a huge asset to the company as well as a great friend for over 30 years,” said Donald Wallace, U.S. Battery COO. “His attention to detail and commitment have had a lasting impact on the U.S. Battery sales department as well as in his efforts to build strong customer relationships. His steadfast presence will be greatly missed by all.”

Coad retires with 40-years in the battery industry, first working as a route-truck salesman with New Castle Battery Manufacturing Co. before working his way up to a VP position there. Coad was also National Sales Manager at Yuasa Battery before coming to U.S. Battery in 2004.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Jeff Crites to vice president, Commercial Tree Care Operations.

In his new role, Crites will assume responsibility for the continued growth of commercially focused tree care operations, including all safety, sales, marketing, personnel and equipment related matters.

“Jeff is uniquely qualified for this assignment having successfully managed a litany of large commercial tree care projects,” said Jim Stief, executive vice president, U.S. Residential Operations. “I look forward to watching Jeff’s relentless drive and leadership continue into his new role.”

Crites joined Davey in 1986 as lawn care technician out of the Akron Residential/Commercial (R/C) office. In 2006, he was promoted to district manager, Canton R/C office. In 2015, he was promoted to market manager, Midwest operating group, R/C services. In 2018, he was promoted to operations manager, Midwest and Eastern Great Lakes region, R/C services.

Crites is a former member of the Davey President’s Council, which brainstorms and researches new ideas related to the company’s operations and presents them to management for review and consideration for implementation.

Crites is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist. In 1990, he graduated from the Davey Institute of Tree Sciences (DITS), which is Davey’s flagship training program in biological sciences, safety, tree and plant care and management techniques. Crites also received the Outstanding Manager Award in 2013.

Davey also promoted Geoff Cowan to vice president, North Central operations, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services.

In his new role, Cowan will assume increased responsibility for the implementation of North Central R/C Operating Group’s safety, sales, marketing and client experience objectives.

“Geoff has an unmatched track record of success and has earned unprecedented respect from his peers and those on his team,” said Jim Stief, executive vice president, U.S. Residential Operations. “I look forward to documenting Geoff’s positive impacts that will continue to benefit Davey’s clients.”

Cowan started with Davey in 1983 as a tree care trainee in the West Cleveland R/C office. In 1988, he was promoted to district manager for the new Kansas City R/C service line. In 1996, he was transferred to the South Chicago office as district manager. In 2014, he was promoted to market manager, North Central Chicago-based R/C operations and then in 2017 was promoted to operations manager of the same operating group.

Cowan is a former member of the Davey President’s Council and graduated in ­­­­­­­1987 from the DITS. He is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist. He is also a multiyear recipient of Davey’s Outstanding Manager award.

Case Construction Equipment has introduced Terry Dolan as its new head of sales and marketing for Case in North America.

Dolan is a longtime construction industry executive who previously worked in the Case organization in various strategic, sales, marketing and training roles. He has spent the last 20 years leading major global brands in sales and marketing positions, and he will now lead Case commercial operations in North America.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Terry’s caliber and experience lead our North American sales and marketing team,” said Leandro Lecheta, head of construction — North America, CNH Industrial. “His customer-focused leadership and deep knowledge of the industry will build on the growth initiated by our most recent innovations in product and support.”

Dolan lives in Wisconsin and will be based out of the brand’s headquarters in Racine. He takes over for George Preocanin, who is retiring after more than 36 years in the CNH Industrial and CASE organizations.