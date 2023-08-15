People on the Move: Updates and hirings from Bartlett Tree, Yardnique, John Deere, FMC and more

Bartlett Tree announces new leadership

Bartlett Tree Experts, No. 5 on the 2023 LM150 list, promoted Nick Vallas to vice president, overseeing the company’s operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

Vallas first joined Bartlett in 2009 as local manager and arborist representative in Bartlett’s Hanover, Mass., office. In 2012, he transferred to the Guilford, Conn., office to help grow Bartlett’s business.

Bartlett promoted Vallas to manage the company’s operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts in 2022.

Bartlett also promoted Erik Johnson, division manager and vice president, to oversee the company’s operations in Southern California; managing three offices in California and two in Arizona.

Johnson first joined Bartlett in 2009 as a local manager of Bartlett’s York and Lancaster, Pa., locations. Johnson led those offices to a first company award for excellence in safe work practices.

In 2018, Bartlett named Johnson assistant division manager for the Connecticut region. In 2020, Bartlett promoted Johnson to division manager and vice president to manage the Company’s operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Last year, Bartlett divided the management of its 11 operations in California and Arizona to support growth. The company chose Johnson to oversee Southern California and Arizona operations.

Since taking on his new role, Bartlett expanded in Santa Barbara County with the acquisition of Bowman Tree Surgery.

Pacific Landscape Management celebrates duo’s milestone

Pacific Landscape Management, No. 66 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently celebrated Bob Grover and Ron Knesal’s 35th anniversary working together on LinkedIn. The duo worked at Northwest Landscape Industries, prior to founding Pacific Landscape Management in 2001.

Prospec adds sales and data analytics manager

ProSpec Electronics, a manufacturer and supplier of high-performance outdoor OEM and aftermarket audio solutions, hired Jerry Raymond for the position of sales and data analytics manager.

In his new role, Raymond expands ProSpec’s business partnerships within the golf cart and UTV/ATV sectors and more by leveraging data tools that inform and improve strategies and processes.

Raymond comes to ProSpec with a strong history of leadership roles in a diverse array of industries. Most recently he was an executive recruiter at AREVO Group. Prior, he worked as director of business development for Digital Ignite Advertising and CEO at Heritage Community Services. Raymond has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from The Citadel.

WAC Lighting co-founders honored

Tai and Tony Wang, WAC Lighting co-founders, were honored at Selfhelp’s 2023 Gala recently.

Through their Glow Foundation and Glow Community Center, the Wangs give back to the Chinese-speaking community, providing opportunities for people of all ages to learn, grow and become self-sufficient. And since 2015, Tai has served as an active board member of Selfhelp and is the founder and chair of Selfhelp’s Chinese Advisory Council.

Founded in 1936 to help those fleeing Nazi, Germany, Selfhelp is the oldest and largest organization in North America providing comprehensive services to Holocaust survivors. Selfhelp serves more than 5,000 older Chinese immigrants.

Fecon hires vice president of aftermarket sales

Fecon added Ray Dalton as its new vice president of aftermarket sales. In this newly created role, Dalton will focus on growing the company’s successful aftermarket business while also developing new solutions and products based on customer and dealer input.

As the vice president of aftermarket sales, Dalton will manage Fecon Connect, its online parts-ordering site, and lead the procurement and management of part inventory levels, including developing packages for key wear items. Dalton will also work directly with dealers to make sure inventory levels are stocked appropriately, and to develop aftermarket solutions that enhance Fecon’s products and offer a variety of benefits to a wide range of other hydraulic-powered products.

Dalton gained valuable aftermarket experience in a previous role with The Shyft Group, Inc. and their Spartan RV Chassis brand where he developed an aftermarket brand, Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions, and new aftermarket products. Dalton’s career path began at the rental division of Carter Machinery in Virginia — at the time, the only CAT-owned dealer in the U.S.

Munro adds two regional account managers

Munro named Jack Chilton as its new central U.S. regional account manager. Chilton will work closely with the company’s network of professional distributors and

has more than 20 years of sales experience.

The company also added Patrick McAndrew as its new Eastern regional account manager. McAndrew will work closely with the company’s network of professional distributors to provide support. He brings more than 25 years of experience in sales management and business development and a background in national and international sales, according to Munro.

FMC adds mid-Atlantic territory market specialist

FMC appointed Jeff Rice as a market specialist for the mid-Atlantic territory for sales of its GSS, Professional Solutions division products.

Rice has more than 20 years of experience in the turf and golf business. Rice also holds a turf and golf course management degree from the University of Maryland.

Neil Hunn joins John Deere board of directors

John Deere recently added Neil Hunn to the company’s board of directors. Hunn currently serves as president and CEO of Roper Technologies.

“He brings over two decades of software, technology, and business model transformation experience to our diverse, talented group of directors,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer of John Deere. “His background in innovative technologies and technology-enabled products will be of particular value as we carry out our Smart Industrial operating model and unlock more ways to help our customers be more profitable and sustainable.”

Hunn joined Roper in 2011 as a group vice president and later became executive vice president and chief operating officer. He was named to his present position in 2018. Earlier in his career, he served in executive roles with medical software and other technology companies. He is a member of the Business Roundtable and U.S. Business Council.

With Hunn’s election, Deere’s board increases to 12 members, 11 of whom are independent or nonemployee directors.

Yardnique adds vice president of business development

Yardnique, No. 25 on the 2023 LM150 list, welcomed Alan Anders as its vice president of business development. According to the company, Anders is a solutions-driven professional, with more than 20 years coaching, developing and fostering teams and relationships. When he’s not working, he is an avid sports enthusiast and loves spending time with his family, coaching and fishing.

