People on the Move: Updates and promotions from Hoffman Landscapes, Davey Tree, Boss Software and more

Hoffman Landscapes adds landscape architect

Hoffman Landscapes adds Marissa Angell to its landscape and pool construction department as a landscape architect. Angell brings more than 10 years of experience in landscape architecture and design, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. She holds a master’s degree of landscape architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design, a bachelor’s degree of agricultural sciences from Cornell University.

As the owner of Marissa Angell Landscape Design and a consultant for various landscape design firms, Angell worked on a range of projects, from residential gardens to large-scale institutional properties. She has also served as an instructor at Harvard Graduate School of Design, Pratt University, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York Botanical Gardens and worked as an associate landscape architect for Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates.

In her tenure as a designer, Angell has worked on a range of notable projects, including the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Parks of Buffalo and Detroit, Waterloo Park in Austin, the Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, as well as prominent residences throughout the Northeast. She has also been involved in speaking engagements such as the Ithaca Native Landscape Symposium in 2019 and 2020, as well as the Cornell University Lecture Series in 2017.

Hoffman Landscapes also added Joe Sopczneski as construction manager; Joseph Napoli as logistics manager; Casey Thomson-Comstock as irrigation manager; and Wesley Fagan and Michael Pacelli as property care managers.

Boss Software adds vice president to its field service business unit

The Integra Group, the parent company of Boss Software, welcomes Jonathan Schlemmer as vice president of its field services business unit.

Schlemmer joins The Integra Group from The Home Depot where he was the technology leader for the rental and services division. In that role he led the company’s product and engineering teams in North America deploying new point-of-sale solutions to all 1,800 locations and building out interconnected experiences for customers to transact online.

Prior to working for Home Depot, Schlemmer was the head of technology for Compact Power where he led all things technology from the inception of the company. During his tenure at Compact, he rolled out an automated scheduling solution reducing drive time for over 600 technicians by 30 percent and developed a platform to manage over 24,000 assets reducing theft and driving predictive field service solutions through telemetry.

Howard Fertilizer and Chemical adds business development manager

Howard Fertilizer and Chemical appointed Jonathan Smith as a business development manager. He will be responsible for driving company growth in all sectors throughout the Southeast, according to the company.

Smith received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural information science and experimental statistics with a specialization in forestry management from Mississippi State University (MSU). He also received a master’s degree in agricultural information science with a specialization in business management from MSU. He also received an associate degree in forestry technology from East Mississippi Community College.

Smith possesses more than 20 years of experience in business development, marketing and sales management in the turf and agricultural chemical marketplace.

Mi-T-M vice president retires

Mi-T-M Corp., an employee-owned leading manufacturer of industrial equipment, said its longtime Vice President Dana Schrack will retire effective Aug. 4. Schrack has been with the company for 33 years, 20 of those years as vice president.

The company said Schrack has been instrumental in its growth and has played a key role in guiding the company through sales, marketing and product development. Schrack developed strong relationships in the rental, paint, dealer, equipment and private label segments.

Primera elects board of directors

Primera’s member-owners elected four people to its board of directors for the 2023-2024 session.

Each year, the board of directors holds an open nomination and voting period to add member-owners to its board for the upcoming session.

Joining the board include Matt Schmid, president and CEO of Superior Turf Services, Andy Keeton, turf products planning manager of Ewing Outdoor Supply, Alan Smith, managing partner of Atlantic Golf and Turf, and Paul Smith, president of Sigma Organics, to serve two-year terms on the board of directors.

Midwest Regional Turf Foundation presents award of achievement

Nikki Hendrickson, an Advanced Turf Solutions sales representative for central Indiana, recently received the award of achievement from the Midwest Regional Turf Foundation (MRTF).

The MRTF supports turf research and education at Purdue University. Its annual Award of Achievement recognizes those who have dedicated themselves to the turfgrass industry in the Midwest.

Hendrickson is a past president of the MRTF, the Indiana Professional Lawn & Landscape Association (IPLLA) and the Indiana Outdoor Management Alliance. She has been involved in the Agricultural Alumni Association at Purdue University, where she earned her bachelor’s degrees in entomology and horticulture production. She also serves as a 4-H volunteer helping local students with entomology projects.

Davey Tree promotes district manager

Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 2 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently promoted Nathaniel Conn to district manager of the company’s Lombard Wood Products office in Lombard, Ill.

