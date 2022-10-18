People on the Move: Updates from Arborjet, Ecologel, Caterpillar and more

Arborjet, Ecologel hired Evan Sorger and Ryan Mason as research associate/lab technician and regional technical manager respectively.

Sorger will assist in all aspects of executing experiments in the lab, help perform formulations and aid in various bioassay projects both locally and abroad.

Mason, from Easton, Pa., is the regional technical manager for the Mid-Atlantic. He has 20-plus years of experience in turf and ornamental management, as well as sales and business development.

Mason is a licensed pesticide applicator, certified to spray turf, ornamental and right-of-way areas. He is also a National Association of Landscape Professionals certified turf technician, a member of the NJ Turfgrass Association and a Lawn Care Association of Pennsylvania board member.

Caterpillar Chairman and CEO to remain in role

Caterpillar‘s board of directors waived the policy requiring Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby to retire at age 65. Umpleby has agreed to remain in his position beyond February 2023, when he turns 65.

“Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides the Board greater flexibility with its CEO succession process,” said Debra Reed-Klages, presiding director, speaking on behalf of Caterpillar’s board of directors. “Jim has provided strong strategic and operating leadership for the company, and we look forward to his continued leadership of the Caterpillar team.”

TLC promotes new VP of grounds care

TLC Landscaping Design + Pools in London, Ontario, Canada, promoted Byron Clements to the role of vice president of grounds care.

Clements, a horticulture technician, joined TLC as a team member before working his way to team leadership and management roles.