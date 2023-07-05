People on the Move: Updates from Barenbrug, Atticus, John Deere, MMC Land Management and more

Barenbrug appoints Western territory sales manager

Barenbrug USA recently hired Colorado native Josh Dejong as Western U.S. professional turf and forage territory sales manager.

In his new role, Dejong will be responsible for overseeing sales operations and developing strategic initiatives to promote and distribute turf products throughout the company’s west region.

Dejong received his certification as a sports manager in 2019 from the University of Georgia and Aims Community College. Growing up on a dairy farm in Northeast Colorado, he developed a strong foundation in agricultural practices.

He continued farming until 2007 when he transitioned his career into the construction and demolition industry as an equipment operator, foreman and diesel mechanic. In 2009, Dejong started as a sports turf manager and later took a role in parks and recreation field management.

MMC Land Management adds director of maintenance

MMC Land Management of Gibsonia Pa., promotes Jim Salva to director of maintenance across all three branch locations.

Salva, originally from Cranberry Township, Pa. started at MCC Land Management as a crew member in 2007 with no landscaping background. Once he mastered mowing, Salva began driving a truck and supervising a crew of his own. From there rose to the production manager role, followed by the operations manager role, and eventually transitioned into an account manager. He previously served as Gibsonia branch maintenance manager, where he assisted in budget creation and weekly meetings with each branch’s landscape maintenance and snow removal divisions.

In his new position, he will oversee MMC’s three maintenance branches which produce over $10 million in revenue and employ 94 team members.

“Jim is one of those people who can always depend on. Whether it’s mid-spring and the grass is growing like crazy or it’s Christmas morning and a blizzard is rolling through, he always has his finger on the pulse. You can bet that work will be completed timely and properly under his watch. There is no one else more deserving of this role and I could not be happier for him. I am looking forward to seeing how Jim will position our maintenance division for the future,” said Mark Platt, sales manager.

Senior leadership changes for Deere

John Deere‘s board of directors elected Jahmy Hindman as senior vice president in addition to his current position as chief technology officer, which he has held since 2020.

“Jahmy’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we continue to advance our smart industrial strategy and achieve our Leap Ambitions by delivering smart technology solutions that help our customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable,” said John C. May, Deere’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Additionally, the following leadership changes will take place later this year:

Mark von Pentz , president of worldwide ag and turf, small ag and turf, Regions 1 and 2, will continue in his present position until Nov. 1, 2023, at which time he will become senior advisor, office of the chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024

, president of worldwide ag and turf, small ag and turf, Regions 1 and 2, will continue in his present position until Nov. 1, 2023, at which time he will become senior advisor, office of the chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024 Deanna Kovar, vice president of production systems, production and precision ag, will take on additional responsibilities in small ag and turf and will fully transition to the role of president of worldwide ag and turf, small ag and turf, Regions 1 and 2, on Nov. 1.

“These planned changes reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and demonstrate our disciplined focus on effective leadership succession planning,” said May. “Deanna’s command of precision technology, deep customer understanding, and record of success in a number of leadership positions make her highly qualified for these expanded duties in small ag and turf.”

Atticus hires Rob Golembiewski, Ph.D., as director of technical services

Atticus’ EcoCore Division recently added Rob Golembiewski, Ph.D., to its team to serve as director of technical services. He will focus on furthering the company’s product stewardship by providing technical support and product education.

Golembiewski earned a bachelor’s degree in crop and soil science and a master’s degree in botany and plant pathology from Michigan State University. He completed his Ph.D. in agronomy at Ohio State University.

He has more than 35 years of university and industry experience in agronomy and technical services. Atticus says Golembiewski will use his knowledge of fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and growth regulators to optimize pest control strategies.

Emma Seward joins Aqua-Aid Solutions as research associate under new mentorship program

Aqua-Aid Solutions recently launched a new mentorship program that offers recent turfgrass program graduates the opportunity to experience various career paths in the turfgrass industry.

Emma Seward, who graduated recently with a bachelor’s in turfgrass management and science from Purdue University, joined the Aqua-Aid Solutions team as a research associate through the new mentorship program.

“We are trying to give back to the turfgrass industry by giving young people a chance to see the world of opportunity in turf management,” said Sam Green, president of Aqua-Aid Solutions.

Venco Venturo updates leadership team

Venco Venturo, a manufacturer of work-ready service cranes, truck bodies, hoists and accessories made several changes to its leadership team.

The moves come as current President/Owner Brett Collins and Vice President of Finance/Owner Michael Strittholt begin to scale back from their roles to allow new members of the leadership team to grow into new positions.

The changes within Venco Venturo are as follows:

Stephanie Berg – controller

– controller Ian Lahmer – vice president, sales and marketing

– vice president, sales and marketing Jack Schmidt – western territory manager

– western territory manager Katie Sennett – inside sales and marketing support specialist

– inside sales and marketing support specialist Scott Tillery – vice president, operations

Kohler appoints Laura Kohler as chief sustainability and DEI officer

Laura Kohler became Kohler Co.’s first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) Officer, reporting directly to chair and chief executive officer David Kohler.

Throughout her 30-year tenure at Kohler Co., Laura Kohler, who most recently held the title of senior vice president of human resources, stewardship and sustainability, has helped to formalize and strengthen Kohler’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social impact. Her leadership in these areas has led to the creation and success of many Kohler programs, such as Innovation for Good, the I-Prize, Safe Water for All, and the Kohler WasteLAB, as well as a commitment to transparency which culminated in the release of the company’s first ESG report in 2022.

She currently serves as chair for Kohler’s Trusts for Arts and Education, Preservation and Clean Water and is on the board of Bank First Corporation, Outward Bound USA, Duke University’s Trinity College of Visitors, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, the Kohler Foundation, Inc., and The African Wildlife Foundation. In 2020, she was recognized with the Kurt Hahn Award, Outward Bound’s highest honor, for her dedication to changing lives and inspiring others through expeditionary learning and in 2021, was named as a finalist for Fast Company’s Innovative Leader of the Year.

Got news? Let us know!

Have promotions or updates about your team? Send it to Editor Christina Herrick at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net, and we’ll feature it in an upcoming People on the Move.