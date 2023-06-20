People on the Move: Updates from Hoffman Landscapes, Brandt and more

Hoffman Landscapes promotes Joe Bamberger

Hoffman Landscapes promoted Joe Bamberger to director of property care for its Stamford branch. Bamberger previously served as a property care manager for the company.

The company said Bamberger, a 40-year resident of Stamford, has been an integral part of its operations for more than a decade. He brings expertise in horticulture and customer support to this new role.

In his new role as director of property care, Bamberger will lead various property care operations, including landscape maintenance, plant health care and snow and ice management.

“Joe is a dedicated and talented professional who has been an asset to us for many years,” said Mike Hoffman, president of Hoffman Landscapes. “His passion for his work and his commitment to excellence are second to none, and we are confident that he will excel in his new role as director of property care.”

Brandt promotes three

Brandt, reorganized its marketing department and promoted three to new positions to support the company’s rapid global growth.

Brandt promoted Rod Riech, currently marketing director of agronomic services to senior marketing director of North America. In this new role, Riech will help manage and lead the company’s U.S. marketing team. He will continue to report to Karl Barnhart, chief marketing officer of Brandt.

The company promoted Jared Brown, current events manager, to marketing director of agronomic services. Brown will lead marketing efforts and community relationships within Brandt’s central Illinois retail business.

The company also promoted Alex Lovdahl, current customer experience manager, to marketing director of insights and analytics. Brandt said this new role will help bring a data-driven approach to its marketing. Lovdahl will identify key industry trends, lead primary and secondary research projects and more.

Munro names national sales director

Munro named Darin Rowland as its new national sales director.

Rowland brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to his new position. During that time, he assisted previous companies to achieve exponential sales growth and helped with three acquisitions.

“It was very important to us to find the right leader to support our important relationships with our distributors and other partners in our next phase of growth,” said Katie Powell, president of

Munro. “Darin’s servant-leadership style, high expectations for success, and proven track record really make him stand out.”

Rowland holds a bachelor of science degree in microbiology from the University of Montana.

