People on the Move: Updates from LandCare, Ruppert Landscape, Envisor Consulting and more

LandCare promotes new central division vice president

LandCare, No. 12 on the 2023 LM150 ranking of the top landscaping companies in the U.S., promoted Zach Belcher central division vice president. In his new role, Belcher will oversee the company’s business in Oklahoma and Texas

Belcher joined LandCare in 2019 as the market vice president of Texas South, overseeing branches in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Leading these markets, Belcher played an instrumental role in cultivating a strong culture that prioritized professional growth through coaching opportunities and maintaining open communication among team members and clients to deepen relationships.

“Zach has displayed a level of commitment to the professional development of his teams that has not only fostered strong bonds among the branches but has also highlighted his effectiveness as a leader,” said Mark Hopkins, chief operating officer. “I am confident that in his new role as Divisional Vice President, he will successfully drive excellence and passion within the central division.”

Ruppert makes pair of moves

No. 13 on the 2023 LM150 list Ruppert Landscape promoted Paul Pestun to vice president of business development in the company’s landscape construction division. The company also added Jeff Mullen as director of mergers and acquisitions and strategic finance.

Pestun holds a degree in landscape management from Montgomery College and is a platinum-level graduate of ABC’s Leadership Development Program.

“In the last decade, Paul has made a lasting impact on the division through his innovative approach to sales, consistently streamlining our processes and forging pivotal connections within the construction industry,” said Bob Jones, president of the landscape construction division. “We look forward to the continued success and growth that his expertise and leadership will undoubtedly bring to the company.”

Mullen brings more than 15 years of progressive experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ruppert, he served as senior vice president of investment banking with Jefferies, where he focused on executing M&A transactions.

The company said Mullen will play a pivotal leadership role in the company’s M&A plans, including identifying potential target companies, evaluating strategic fit, financial modeling, negotiating terms, conducting due diligence, contracting and integration.

Envisor adds partner consultant

Envisor Consulting recently welcomed Brian Shelah as a new partner consultant.

The company said Shelah’s expertise focuses on landscape production and efficiency, with more than 25 years in the industry. His experience spans coast to coast, having worked for several landscape companies including BrightView and LandCare. Shelah also studied estate construction and olive tree maintenance in the south of France.

Kubota makes several leadership changes

Kubota North America made leadership changes following the Kubota Corporation (KBT) board of directors meeting in Osaka, Japan, with several appointments including Nobuyuki Ishii as CEO of Kubota North America (KNA) and senior managing executive officer of KBT, and Todd Stucke as president of Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) and executive officer of KBT, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

“Kubota is constantly evolving, and we remain committed to the growth mindset we have adopted, working together toward our 2030 Vision which is to become a major brand globally,” said Stucke, the first American to lead the company in its more than a half-century history. “It’s important for us to stay focused on this transformation as we embark on this next phase in the evolution of our business, and I’m thrilled to be leading our talented team in doing just that while working closely with our strong Kubota dealers with an ‘on your side’ approach.”

A 35-year industry veteran with experience in both equipment and agriculture, Stucke is currently the vice chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and will become chairman of the board in 2024. He has previously served two terms as treasurer of the AEM Board.

Additionally, Brian Arnold, current president of Kubota Manufacturing of America (KMA) and VP of KNA, has been appointed as an executive officer of KBT and will take on the role of head of manufacturing for KNA. Arnold was the first American to serve in the role of KMA president since the company established manufacturing in Northeast Georgia in 1988. Arnold joined KMA in 1995 and will maintain his dual role as KMA president in addition to his newly appointed role for KNA.

