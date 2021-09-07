People on the Move: Updates from LMN, Davey Tree and more

LMN added five new leaders to the company in August and made several promotions

Leaders include:

Matt Braun , vice president, communication. Braun will oversee LMN’s external and internal communication strategies, working closely with key leadership including the company’s chief marketing officer on all programs. He brings more than 20 years of PR and communication experience to LMN.

joining the company.

Additionally, LMN continues to provide opportunities for employees to grow their careers. Today the company promoted the following employees:

Jaimee Boseley has been promoted to director of essential implementation.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. promoted Michael Presta to district manager of Davey’s North Austin Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office.

“The combination of Mike’s education, work ethic and communication skills will all be instrumental in the continued success of this office,” said Chuck Shouse, market manager, Texas R/C services. “Even during Mike’s short time at Davey, he is an example that success can happen with hard work and dedication.”

Presta started his career at Davey in 2017 as a foreman at the Dallas R/C office and in 2018, was promoted to plant health care technician at the South Austin office. In 2019, he was promoted to sales arborist at the East San Antonio office and in 2021 to assistant district manager of the same office.

Presta holds a bachelor’s degree in forestry wildlife management from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Saluda Hill Landscapes has promoted Patrick Lide to division manager of landscape production.

Before the promotion, Lide worked as a production and area manager. He is a graduate of the Citadel and has been a dedicated part of the Saluda Team for the past four years.

North Carolina State Crop and Soil Sciences Extension Specialist and professor of turfgrass weed science Fred Yelverton was named as a 2021 Crop Science Society of America Fellow. The awards are presented to Society members in recognition of outstanding contributions to crop science through education, service and research.

“Fellow is the highest recognition bestowed by the Crop Science Society of America,” the CCSA said. “Members of the Society nominate worthy colleagues based on their professional achievements and meritorious service. Less than 0.3 percent of the Society’s active and emeritus members may be elected Fellow.”

Yelverton received his B.S. in wildlife biology and M.S. and Ph.D. in weed science at North Carolina State University. He teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses in turfgrass, co-authored “Color Atlas of Turfgrass Weeds: A Guide to Weed Identification and Control Strategies” and writes extensively in professional journals and for NC State’s TurfFiles Extension website.