People on the Move: Updates from SePro, Sod Solutions and more

Todd Stassel has joined SePro’s central region as an ornamental technical specialist and Jack Edwards has rejoined the SePro team as an ornamental technical specialist.

Stassel has been passionate about the ornamental industry as evidenced by his career of nearly 40 years in the business. With expertise in supporting professional growers, Stassel is known for his ability to leverage proven strategies and best practices to enhance outcomes.

Edwards successfully completed an internship with the company’s consumer sales division during the summer of 2020. Edwards graduated from Purdue University in December of 2020 with a degree in agribusiness and a minor in biochemistry.

Mark Kann has accepted the position of Florida Territory Manager for Sod Solutions. He will begin employment in February, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the turfgrass industry to the company and who for the past 14 years has run the turf research facility for the University of Florida (UF) Plant Science Research and Education Unit in Citra, Fla.

Kann holds a Bachelor of Science degree in turfgrass science and a Master of Science degree in horticulture sciences from UF. In his master’s program, Kann minored in agricultural education and communication and agronomy, with a research focus on evaluating educational programs.

During his time as the coordinator of research programs at the UF Plant Science Research and Educational Unit, Kann managed numerous research projects involving turfgrass, ornamentals and greenhouse production.

Prior to his role at the UF, Kann served as both golf course superintendent and assistant superintendent at several golf clubs in Florida. These positions allowed Kann to learn the management of golf courses, including irrigation, fertilizer and pesticide applications, planning, maintenance and more. Kann has received numerous awards and scholarships from Florida horticulture and turfgrass entities and has held numerous leadership roles.

Takeuchi-U.S. promoted Shay Klusmeyer to division manager. Formerly Takeuchi’s Central Midwest regional manager, Klusmeyer will now lead Takeuchi’s regional business managers and regional product managers as they support dealers and customers in the company’s West, Southwest, Central Midwest and Midwest regions.

Based in Perry, Okla., Klusmeyer came to Takeuchi in 2019 as a business manager for Western Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and West Texas. In 2020, after a realignment of regions, he became the regional business manager for the Central Midwest. Before joining Takeuchi, Klusmeyer was a regional business manager for Mahindra Americas where he oversaw the development of various product lines.

Ground Works Land Design, a Northeast Ohio landscape and design firm, named Joseph Stark as marketing director and Adam Swank as director of technology.

Prior to joining Ground Works, Stark worked in the Chicago media industry. He

brings more than 10 years of marketing, sales, PR and communications experience to the table. His immediate responsibility is to increase the Ground Works digital footprint, with an emphasis on social media, and establish better outbound communication practices, including local media relations.

Swank, a 10-year technology veteran and Certified Scrum Master with expertise in digital transformations and change management, is responsible for designing the Ground Works Technology Roadmap. He’ll also play a large part in leading project teams and implementations and working closely with customers and partners to provide better service through enhanced technology. Swank has worked for multiple startups through “hypergrowth” phases that have resulted in buyouts collectively exceeding $275 million.

Davey Resource Group (DRG), a subsidiary of The Davey Tree Expert Co., is proud to announce the promotion of Steven Johnston to regional vice president, utility asset management.

In his new role, Johnston will continue to oversee field operations for asset management services, as well as expanded responsibilities for Davey’s fiber construction teams. Johnston’s dedicated focus to core fundamental operating principles and Davey’s core values will continue the exponential growth of these teams.

Johnston joined DRG in 2006 through the acquisition of Southeastern Reprographics. Through a series of promotions to leadership positions, Johnston has developed industry-focused services that meet the unique challenges DRG’s clients face. Johnston is a graduate of the University of Georgia and holds a bachelor’s degree in geography.

The Davey Tree Expert Co. also appointed Thomas Whitney, Ph.D., to technical adviser within the Davey Institute.

In his new role, Whitney will work with Davey’s offices in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. His work will focus not only on residential and commercial offices but will also actively address the needs of other service lines.

Whitney holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gonzaga University, a master’s degree in entomology from the University of Kentucky and a Ph.D. in forestry and natural resources from the University of Georgia. His research focused on a major scale insect pest affecting eastern white pines in Southern Appalachia. Whitney has published actively both in scientific journals and trade magazines. He earned numerous awards and recognitions including the Roger F. Anderson Award for the outstanding graduate student in forest entomology and the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Finally, Davey Tree promoted Jonathan McNeil to district manager of Arborguard Tree Specialists, a Davey company, in Atlanta.

McNeil started his career at Davey through the acquisition of Arborguard Tree Specialists in 2017 as an assistant district manager. Previously, McNeil started with Arborguard in 2000. McNeil is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist and a Certified Treecare Safety Professional through the Tree Care Industry Association.

He is also a graduate of Georgia Southern University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in natural resources management.