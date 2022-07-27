Performance Nutrition releases new granular fertilizer

Performance Nutrition launches its NutriWise brand, a granular fertilizer and water-soluble powder (WSP) that will replace the old NutriSmart product line. The new products are available now for use in agricultural, turfgrass and ornamental markets.

NutriWise will be manufactured in the United States from components produced domestically, according to Performance Nutrition.

“This allows us to provide our customers with a practical alternative for agricultural and turf applications,” said Wendy Kemmerer, vice president of Performance Nutrition. “We felt that the time was right for us to offer a U.S.-made biofertilizer.”

The new core product features an analysis of 5-3-0 with three percent humic acids, 1.5 percent Fe and 0.5 percent Zn. It also contains three species of Bacillus, Trichoderma plus the Saccharomyces that was the core component of the NutriSmart line.

“Adding additional microbial horsepower to NutriWise makes perfect sense as more customers are looking to improve their soils instead of just providing the same old NPK,” said Kemmerer.

Benefits of the new NutriWise Granular and WSP formulations reportedly include:

• Improved nutrient use efficiency and soil fertility

• Reduced leaching of chemical fertilizers

• Improved soil environment for beneficial microbes

• Consistent, uniform, slow release of nitrogen that eliminates growth surges.

“With raw materials and fertilizer prices at an all-time high, now is the perfect time to move to alternative biofertilizers,” said Kemmerer. “They are more economically viable and environmentally sustainable and provide equal or better performance.”

NutriWise is available exclusively through the Performance Nutrition distribution network.