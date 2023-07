Phil Harwood previews his educational session at this year’s Equip Exposition

Phil Harwood previews his education session at Equip Exposition and shares why valuation is an important element of your business. He explains how the session will cover business valuation methods and how to build value in a business to sell it at a higher price.

To register for all Equip Expo educational sessions, you’ll first need to register to attend the show.to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.