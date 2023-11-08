Phil Harwood, Team Engine to host webinar on exiting the business

A webinar hosted by Team Engine and presented by LM columnist Phil Harwood on Nov. 15 will address business owners’ readiness (or lack thereof) to exit the business.

Business owners inevitably avoid thinking about their eventual departure from their businesses. However, this brings great risk to their businesses, families, and estates. Owners who take proactive steps are better able to protect their legacies.

Harwood will provide attendees with an easy-to-understand overview of the succession planning process, along with some easy next steps to take.

Each attendee will receive a complimentary Personal Readiness to Exit assessment and follow-up consultation to review your personalized report.

Attendees will:

Gain a better understanding of the process for succession planning, whether it involves a generational transition or sale.

Learn several simple next steps to take to start succession planning.

Receive a free assessment of their readiness to exit.

Registration is complimentary and the webinar will be available for on-demand viewing. Click here to register.