Phil Harwood to host webinar on best practices when using snow subcontractors

(Graphic courtesy of Phil Harwood)
(Graphic courtesy of Phil Harwood)

LM columnist Phil Harwood is set to host a free webinar, “Leveraging Snow Subcontractors for Growth & Profitability” on Tuesday, July 2 from 12-1 p.m. EDT. The webinar is designed to help owners, senior managers, operations managers, office managers and anyone else involved with selecting, onboarding, buying-out, managing or paying subcontractors.

Learning objectives include:

  • How to grow your business profitably with subcontractors.
  • Gain valuable insight into how to structure your organization for success with subcontractors.
  • How to find great subcontractors, on-board them and maintain ongoing quality relationships.
  • Best practices for negotiating prices, compensation and incentives to keep subcontractors engaged and committed.
  • Ways to avoid legal issues with subcontractor relationships.

Harwood — an LM columnist — has contributed greatly to the snow and ice industry throughout his career and was twice honored with the Snow Industry Commitment Award by the Snow and Ice Management Association (SIMA). After running large commercial snow operations in Michigan for many years, he has focused his efforts on helping others in the industry grow successful companies using subcontractors. Harwood is a co-owner of the Snowfighters Institute, along with Neal Glatt, where he presents at events and hosts the Snowfighters Institute Podcast.

LM150: 2024 list by region

The upcoming webinar is designed to help owners, senior managers, operations managers, office managers and anyone else involved with selecting, onboarding, buying-out, managing or paying subcontractors.Keep Reading

