Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service acquires Community Landscape

Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service has acquired Community Landscape, based in Wolfeboro, N.H. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

All 12 employees from Community Landscape will be joining Piscataqua’s 100-plus staff. The employees will help assist with the transition and will allow the company to keep the teams in place for the existing clientele in the Lakes Region.

In a letter, Community Landscape owner Phil Borelli spoke about the deal to his clients.

“Piscataqua Landscaping and Tree Service is a quality organization and believes in all the same things that I do: long-term relationships, depth of resources and support for their employees, quality service, and care for their customers,” Borelli wrote. “Our phone numbers remain the same, our location remains the same and our philosophy remains the same.”

President & CEO of Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service Justin Gamester discussed his prior relationship with Borelli and his company prior to the deal.

“We have worked closely with Phil around the Lake for a few years and saw this as a great opportunity to provide more resources for the team members, and a wider scope of services for the clients around the Lake,” Gamester said. “We’re looking forward to providing the same high-quality landscaping services.”

The deal marks the second acquisition and expansion in three months as the company also acquired Jacquelyn Noobney Landscape earlier this year.