Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service acquires Jacquelyn Nooney Landscape

Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service of Eliot, Maine, has acquired Jacquelyn Nooney Landscape (JNL) also of Eliot, Maine. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Jacquelyn Nooney founded JNL in 1984. In a letter to her clients, Nooney wrote, “After 38 years of designing, building, caring for gardens and managing snow in the Seacoast, I have decided to retire.”

Nooney said her decision to sell her company to Piscataqua Landscaping was made because they are “the one company in the region that can continue to provide the high-quality service [JNL customers] are accustomed to.”

JNL has been transitioning most of its staff over to Piscataqua since the start of the year to ensure a seamless transition and keep the teams in place for the existing JNL clientele.

“We have worked in the same neighborhoods and with some of the same clients as Jackie has over the years and this was an opportunity that is very aligned with our commitment to excellence when it comes to providing landscaping, tree care and snow management services throughout the Seacoast,” Justin Gamester, president and CEO of Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service, said. “It’s an honor for us to continue the fine work the JNL team has become known for over these past four decades and we plan to carry that commitment forward for many more years to come.”

James Higgins, a partner at Chenmark, Piscataqua’s parent company, said, “It’s an honor to welcome JNL to the Piscataqua family, where Justin and his management team have a strong track record of delivering great service to customers and a best-in-class working environment for employees. Chenmark was created to support transactions just like this, and we look forward to working with all our companies on similar transactions in the future.”