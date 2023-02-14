Polaris expands its UTV offerings

Polaris expanded its offerings with the return of its Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition and Ranger SP 570 NorthStar and Ranger Crew SP 570 NorthStar Edition.

“We are constantly learning from the unique ways customers use our products,” said Steve Menneto, president of Polaris. “From mudding to property maintenance, these vehicles are purpose-built with enhanced features that enable our customers to make the most of their day, and we’re excited to bring them back for 2023.”

The Ranger Crew XP 1000 Texas Edition features include:

Towing and hauling – 2,500-pound towing and 1,000-pound bed capacity, plus a factory-installed 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope and autostop.

– 2,500-pound towing and 1,000-pound bed capacity, plus a factory-installed 4,500-pound winch with synthetic rope and autostop. All-day comfort – A factory-installed poly sport roof and contoured seats with back bolsters.

A factory-installed poly sport roof and contoured seats with back bolsters. Toughness – High clearance arched A-arms and eight-ply 29-inch Pro Armor tires that provide 14 inches of ground clearance and durability.

High clearance arched A-arms and eight-ply 29-inch Pro Armor tires that provide 14 inches of ground clearance and durability. LED Lighting – High-intensity LED headlights.

High-intensity LED headlights. Charging – A USB charging port in the dash powers phones and small electronic devices.

The Ranger SP 570 and Crew SP 570 NorthStar Edition features include: