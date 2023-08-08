Polaris expands UTV lineup with heavy-duty line

Polaris adds a new utility side-by-side, the new Ranger XD 1500. The new extreme duty class of Ranger side-by-sides are engineered with the first-ever ProStar 1500cc 3-cylinder engine that offers 110 horsepower, Steeldrive automatic transmission for greater durability and precise control and more than 70 new accessories featuring Polaris’ Lock and Ride MAX system.

Features include:

ProStar 1500cc 3-cylinder engine – With 110 horsepower and 105 pound-foot torque.

– With 110 horsepower and 105 pound-foot torque. 1,500-pound cargo box capacity – Three-quarter ton box capacity provides nearly 50 percent more box volume than existing models.

– Three-quarter ton box capacity provides nearly 50 percent more box volume than existing models. 3,500-pound towing capacity – Towing capacity is 40 percent more than existing models.

– Towing capacity is 40 percent more than existing models. Ground clearance – All Ranger XD 1500 models feature 15 inches of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to overcome large obstacles.

– All Ranger XD 1500 models feature 15 inches of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to overcome large obstacles. Steeldrive transmission –100 percent steel constructed belt to deliver smooth, precise operation and a fully sealed, liquid-cooled design for unmatched durability and less maintenance than a rubber belt.

–100 percent steel constructed belt to deliver smooth, precise operation and a fully sealed, liquid-cooled design for unmatched durability and less maintenance than a rubber belt. Heavy-duty frame – High-strength steel one-piece chassis featuring more torsional stiffness for a smoother ride and better cab sealing.

– High-strength steel one-piece chassis featuring more torsional stiffness for a smoother ride and better cab sealing. Spacious interior – The XD 1500 offers increased leg and shoulder room and adjustable seating and a telescopic steering wheel.

– The XD 1500 offers increased leg and shoulder room and adjustable seating and a telescopic steering wheel. Drive modes – The Ranger XD 1500 comes with an intuitive and easy-to-use rotary drive mode selector that lets customers choose from four different drive modes, including comfort, standard, spport and tow/haul

– The Ranger XD 1500 comes with an intuitive and easy-to-use rotary drive mode selector that lets customers choose from four different drive modes, including comfort, standard, spport and tow/haul Lock and Ride Max – Polaris’ accessory attachment platform with customizable configurations and the ability to reconfigure on the fly with no tools required.

– Polaris’ accessory attachment platform with customizable configurations and the ability to reconfigure on the fly with no tools required. Glacier Pro HD plow – New 84-inch plow with a hydraulic plow lift and angle kit can be paired with an all-new plow controller.

The new Ranger line includes

2024 Ranger XD 1500 Premium, starting at $29,999: The Ranger XD 1500 Premium features heavy-duty components and a large bumper for front-end protection. The vehicle comes equipped with 29-inch tires, tilt steering and seat slider for customizable comfort, four drive modes, high-output LED headlights and USB ports with multiple charging capabilities. The vehicle also comes equipped with boosted brakes and heavy-duty suspension.

2024 Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Premium, starting at $39,999: This machine features a fully enclosed cab with HVAC temperature and five different mode controls, lockable full doors with power windows and a fixed front glass windshield. Additional features include an electronically controlled power tilt bed to dump heavy loads, an overhead switch panel for accessorizing and an overhead rear work light to illuminate the cargo box in low-light conditions. NorthStar Premium comes stock with 30-inch Kenda CrossTrail tires and available 32-inch tires to overcome large obstacles and tough terrain.

2024 Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate, starting at $44,999: The Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate features everything from the NorthStar Premium trim, plus the 7-inch display powered by Ride Command and heated seats. The NorthStar Ultimate also features full AM/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming capability and JBL speakers. The vehicle comes standard with Ride Command+ which provides vehicle health monitoring and more.