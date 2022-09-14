Pool & Hot Tub Alliance to offer new educational lineup at Equip Expo

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) will be providing four sessions for the new Pool & Spa Education Track at the 2022 Equip Exposition, October 18–21 in Louisville, KY.

Equip Exposition, previously known as GIE+EXPO, is one of the largest trade shows for the landscaping industry. Attendees are able to test new products, discover the latest industry trends, and take education and certification courses across a wide range of topics.

New for 2022, the Pool & Spa Education Track will teach landscape professionals how they can expand their business and product offerings to include pool installation and design. The sessions will be taught by three Genesis instructors with decades of landscape architecture and pool building and design experience: Skip Phillips, Jason Brownlee, and Paul John Boulifard. The four Pool & Spa sessions are:

Defining the gray area: Who handles what between a designer and an architect

Pool design project profile – An interactive discussion on design and construction of a residential vessel

Panel discussion: Incorporating pool and hardscape into backyard design

Dip Your Toes into the World of Pool Design and Construction

“There has always been an overlap between the landscaping industry and the pool industry, but that overlap has really grown in the last two-and-a-half years as people focused on enhancing their yards and outdoor spaces during the pandemic,” says Sabeena Hickman, CAE, president and CEO of PHTA. “Genisis education offers the most comprehensive and complete curriculum in the pool industry. We are thrilled to be able to introduce a new audience to this amazing industry through this opportunity with Equip Exposition.”