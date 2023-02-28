Precision Landscape Management expands with addition of design/build firm

Precision Landscape Management, a full-service residential firm in Greenville, S.C., recently acquired Zone 7 Landscape Center, a design/build firm in the Seneca, S.C., market.

The acquisition is the company’s fourth and largest to date. Nate Moses, founder of Precision Landscape Management said in 2022, Precision grossed $4 million in sales, while Zone 7 grossed $3.5 million.

“Over the last two years, interest from leads in the Seneca market has intensified, and our leadership team began to discuss what it could look like to begin to build a client base in that market in preparation for a branch location in the Seneca market in 2025,” said Moses. “In doing some market exploration, we were made aware of a current business for sale and decided to pursue a conversation.”

This acquisition will serve as Precision’s first branch location. The company plans to expand the current offerings in Seneca to include maintenance, fertilization and irrigation services.

In addition to its design/build clients, Zone 7 Landscape Center also features a garden center, offering plants, garden accessories and outdoor living furniture.