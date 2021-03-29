Prescription Landscape expands with acquisition of Peerless Lawn Care

Prescription Landscape, a Minneapolis-St. Paul commercial landscape service and snow removal provider, has acquired Peerless Lawn Care. Peerless is a specialty landscape service provider for residential and commercial sites in St. Cloud, Minn., and surrounding communities.

The deal closed on March 10. Terms were not disclosed.

“This addition to the Prescription portfolio will help us strengthen our presence in the St. Cloud market,” said Prescription’s CEO, Ryan Foudray. “We admire the quality of Peerless’ work and the passion and integrity of its owner, Aaron Haakonson; they enjoy admirable customer loyalty as a result. We are privileged to welcome Aaron, his team and their clients to our company.”

Haakonson will take over as the branch manager for Peerless. It will become a division of Prescription Landscape and operate as Peerless Lawn Care.

“We have worked very hard to build our reputation and we are gratified that Prescription recognizes our passion for our clients, employees and the industry,” said Peerless owner and founder, Aaron Haakonson. “Our companies share many of the same values and in a true show of commitment to client services, I and my team members will continue on with Prescription.