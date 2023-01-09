Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Prime Source, a Division of Albaugh, LLC. Sublime Herbicide

January 9, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Prime Source

Photo: Prime Source

Sublime™ herbicide is a patent-pending, selective herbicide, and the only product on the market powered by the combination of triclopyr, dicamba and mesotrione. It provides excellent control of broadleaf weeds, including many perennials and woody species, as well as certain grassy weeds. It features lower usage rates with pre- and post-emergent properties. In addition to an unprecedented level of performance, in trials, Sublime showed suppression of the unsightly weed bleaching associated with other mesotrione herbicides.

Learn more.

Related Articles

First Editions® Shrubs & Trees
FMC’s Scion® Insecticide with UVXTM Technology
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
The Andersons: A+ Rewards Program
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment