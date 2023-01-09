Prime Source, a Division of Albaugh, LLC. Sublime Herbicide

Sublime™ herbicide is a patent-pending, selective herbicide, and the only product on the market powered by the combination of triclopyr, dicamba and mesotrione. It provides excellent control of broadleaf weeds, including many perennials and woody species, as well as certain grassy weeds. It features lower usage rates with pre- and post-emergent properties. In addition to an unprecedented level of performance, in trials, Sublime showed suppression of the unsightly weed bleaching associated with other mesotrione herbicides.

