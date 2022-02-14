Prime Source, a Division of Albaugh, LLC. Sublime Herbicide

Sublime is a new selective post-emergent herbicide with a unique combination of three powerful non-phenoxy actives that provides a significantly broader spectrum of control on broadleaf and grassy weeds – even extremely troublesome species like English daisy, oxalis, wild violet, plantains, thistles, spurge and Virginia buttonweed. In addition to annual grasses like crabgrass and goosegrass, it controls perennial grasses such as creeping bentgrass, nimblewill and bermudagrass.

