Prime Source, A Division of Albaugh, LLC: Surmise SpeedPro XT Herbicide

New from Prime Source: Surmise® SpeedPro XT Herbicide.
Harness the power of three modes of action to get non-selective weed control with fast visual results and extended residual. Surmise SpeedPro XT combines the broad-spectrum power of glufosinate and enhanced speed of pelargonic acid with the long-lasting control of imazethapyr. It’s an excellent alternative to glyphosate herbicides that provides quick knockdown, a low usage rate per acre and outstanding non-selective control of a variety of annual and perennial weeds for at least three months. It’s an ideal solution for weed management along driveways, parking lots, walkways, hardscapes, fence rows, edging and more.