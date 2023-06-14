Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, LLC. Surmise® SpeedPro XT

Harness the power of three modes of action to get non-selective weed control with fast visual results and extended residual. Surmise® SpeedPro XT combines the broad-spectrum power of glufosinate and enhanced speed of pelargonic acid with the long-lasting control of imazethapyr. It’s an excellent alternative to glyphosate herbicides that provides quick knockdown, a low usage rate per acre and outstanding non-selective control of a variety of annual and perennial weeds for at least three months. Surmise® SpeedPro XT is an ideal solution for weed management along driveways, parking lots, walkways, hardscapes, fence rows, edging and more.

