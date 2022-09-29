Prime Source to launch new products for Pythium blight and mite control

Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, plans to launch two new products, Oxem 4ME Select fungicide and Hexamite 1AQ Select, a miticide.

The company says both products received EPA registration and will be available for purchase in the fall of 2022.

Oxem 4ME Select is a concentrated, microemulsion formulation containing metalaxyl-M (mefenoxam) for the systemic control of diseases on turf, including residential lawns and both residential and commercial landscapes. The fungicide controls diseases such as Pythium blight, damping-off and downy mildew, according to Prime Source.

Hexamite 1AQ Select contains the miticide hexythiazox for the control of several species of plant parasitic mites through activity on eggs and immature stages. The company says control is achieved from direct contact with the spray or from contact with treated plant surfaces.

“With the addition of Oxem 4ME Select and Hexamite 1AQ Select, Prime Source expands our ability to offer turf and ornamental professionals dependable, cost-effective new formulations of pest control products that deliver the results they demand,” Russ Mitchell, business director for Prime Source and Albaugh specialty, said. “These two new products not only show our commitment to Prime Source customers, but each also brings added value to one of the broadest and most diverse turf and ornamental portfolios in the industry.”

In early September, Prime Source announced it received EPA registration on a new postemergent herbicide.