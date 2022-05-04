Prime Source: Quintessential

Separate yourself from the ordinary. New university-tested Quintessential™ separates itself from other quinclorac herbicides with our unique H-Value™ Technology. It alters the formulation of quinclorac in a way that improves absorption of the product into the plant. You’ll get faster uptake and a higher AI load in the targeted weed, resulting in unparalleled performance in conditions that limit absorption – like untimely rains or irrigation – and vastly improved crabgrass control at all growth stages, particularly in the challenging 3-5 tiller stage. To see the test results and learn more about Quintessential, click here.