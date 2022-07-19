Prime Source receives registration on new Sublime Herbicide

Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, said the EPA approved its registration for Subime Herbicide. Sublime is a patent-pending, selective herbicide that combines mesotrione, triclopyr and dicamba into a non-2,4-D option for professional turfgrass managers.

According to the company, trials of the new product did not show the weed bleaching associated with other mesotrione herbicides. Sublime is labeled for the control of more than 200 broadleaf weeds including challenging species such as ground ivy, spurge, yellow wood sorrel, Virginia buttonweed, wild violet and several grassy weed species.

Additionally, Sublime is labeled for application to weeds growing in cool-season and certain warm-season turf species including Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, tall fescue, fine fescue, zoysiagrass and dormant warm-season turf species including centipede, St. Augustine (sod) and Bermudagrass in commercial and residential turfgrasses. Use sites include sod farms, parks, residential and commercial properties, cemeteries, airports and lawns.

“Sublime has been described as a fantastic herbicide by one university trial cooperator,” said Bret Corbett, technical services manager at Prime Source. “It offers an exciting, effective and divergent alternative to other turf herbicides in the market.”

State registrations for Sublime are currently underway and the product is slated to be available for shipment in the fourth quarter of 2022 through the Prime Source distribution network.