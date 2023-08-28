Prime Source updates name to Albaugh Specialty Products

Prime Source, a division of Albaugh, rebranded with a new name and logo. Effective immediately, it will be known as Albaugh Specialty Products.

“The rebranding of our specialty business is the right next step in our growth plan for this segment,” said Russ Mitchell, segment director for Albaugh Specialty Products. “While the Prime Source name has served us well, transitioning to Albaugh Specialty Products will allow us to have consistent name recognition across all of the markets we serve.”

Albaugh acquired the assets of Prime Source in December 2020, greatly expanding the company’s presence in the turf and ornamental markets. Since that time, Albaugh has continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of value-added products like Quintessential and Sublime herbicides, AzoxyBio fungicide and Zelto and Crescendo bioinsecticides and nematicides.

“This announcement is the first phase of the rebranding initiative,” Mitchell said. “Packaging, labeling, and other assets will be rolled out through next season. All customers can be assured that they will continue to receive the same high-quality formulations, access to new, unique chemistries, and outstanding levels of service and customer support that they have been accustomed to. The only thing changing is our name.”