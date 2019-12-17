PrimeraTurf names Heritage Landscape Supply Group and Tessman Co. as new owner-distributors of Primera

PrimeraTurf named Heritage Landscape Supply Group and Tessman Co. as new owner-distributors of Primera effective Dec. 1.

The additions increase Primera’s membership to 61 separate distribution companies while broadening the group’s geographic reach.

“We are pleased to add Tessman Company and Heritage Landscape Supply Group to the Primera family,” said Primera CEO Todd Ferguson. “With the addition of these outstanding companies, Primera will expand our geographic reach and professional sales capabilities. We see this as a strategic growth opportunity to add two companies that are uniquely dedicated to excellent customer care and sales expansion. I am confident that they will aid Primera in building on our successful track record of growth. We look forward to these partnerships.”

Tessman is a family business that has been operating in the Minnesota Twin Cities area since 1950. It has grown to be a well-known provider of fertilizers, chemicals, grass seed, golf course supplies, greenhouse soils and plastics, landscape supplies and ice melt. The company now serves lawn care companies, snow removal professionals, landscapers, golf courses, athletic field managers, greenhouses and nurseries from warehouses in St. Paul, Minn., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Fargo, N.D.

“Our company is still owned locally by the Timberg and Reiten families and helps support over 30 families in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota,” said President Terry Reiten.

Heritage Landscape Supply Group was formed in October 2018 as a leading family of independent distributors in the agronomics, irrigation and landscape supply business. The company represents more than 68 individual distribution locations across nine states through the following brands: FIS Outdoor, Normac, CPS Distributors, Automatic Supply and MCS Landscape Supply.

“Heritage is proud to join the Primera family,” said Heritage President Matt McDermott. “Over the last 12 months, we have added significant expertise in agronomics to our platform and we look forward to continuing to attract the industry’s best talent to our team and collaborating with our new Primera member-partners.”