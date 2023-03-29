Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Private equity firm buys Houston landscaping firm

Lincoln Road Global Management, a private equity firm purchased Zodega, a full-service commercial landscaping and lawn care contracting services business based in Houston, Texas.

Zodega said it acquired and integrated nine landscaping businesses in the last six years prior to Lincoln Road’s purchase of the company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Road, a firm known for its collaborative approach in supporting entrepreneurs, founders, family owners, and management teams who are interested in growing their businesses to that next level,” said Robert Dihu, co-president and partner of Zodega. “With the support of Lincoln Road, we believe that Zodega is well positioned to pursue this next stage of growth.”

