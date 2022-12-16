Private Equity firm invests in Senske Services

GTCR, a private equity firm, invests in Senske Services, No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list.

“Through their exceptional customer service and commitment to integrity, Senske has grown to become one of the leading lawn care and pest control companies in the U.S. We are thrilled to be partnering with Casey Taylor and Nate Hurst, as well as Senske at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” David Donnini, managing director and head of business at consumer services at GTCR.

GTCR and Casey Taylor and Nathan Hurst, former CEOs of Waterlogic, a commercial water filtration business, are the major investors in Senske. Taylor and Hurst will join Senske Owner Chris Senske as co-CEOs. GTCR said Chris Senske will remain a substantial shareholder and on the board of directors.

“We are excited to partner with GTCR and look forward to continuing to provide Senske’s customers with exceptional service,” Taylor and Hurst said in a news release. “GTCR brings significant resources and experience in building companies, and together, we expect to grow Senske into a leading national lawn care and pest control company.”

Founded in 1947 and based in Kennewick, Wash., Senske Services is a leading regional provider of recurring subscription-based residential lawn care, pest control and other home services. The company serves more than 80,000 residential and commercial customers across 16 branches in Washington, Utah, Idaho and Colorado.

In March, Senske Services expanded in Washington and Utah with the acquisition of Rentokil’s lawn care operations.

GTCR said Senske Services serves as a platform for Taylor and Hurst’s national expansion in residential lawn care and pest control.

“Chris and the Senske team have built a tremendous business that is well-positioned to serve as the platform for further investment in a growing sector,” said Tom Ehrhart, GTCR principal. “The entire Senske organization should be proud of the business they have built. We look forward to Casey and Nate working with the company and its employees to continue providing exceptional customer service while expanding into new geographies and service offerings nationally.”