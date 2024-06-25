Private equity firm Verde Equity Partners acquires LaBahn’s Landscaping

|
Verde Property Services, a provider of commercial landscaping solutions, completed the acquisition of LaBahn's Landscaping, a commercial landscape and property maintenance provider in Southern California.

Verde Property Services, the operating arm of San Diego-based private equity firm Verde Equity Partners, acquired LaBahn’s Landscaping to expand its commercial landscaping solutions.

LaBahn’s Landscaping has been providing landscaping services to commercial clients for over 40 years. Known for its dedication to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction, Labahn’s Landscaping has built a reputation for high-quality landscaping and customer service in Southern California.

“We are thrilled to welcome LaBahn’s Landscaping to the Verde family,” said Tom Heaviland, CEO of Verde Property Services. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of delivering comprehensive, sustainable and high-quality commercial landscaping services. LaBahn’s proven track record of excellence in landscaping will significantly enhance our service offerings and benefit our clients.”

LaBahn’s Landscaping will continue to operate under its brand name, and clients can expect the same level of professionalism and quality in their landscaping services. The combined resources and expertise of both companies will provide clients with a broader range of services and enhanced customer support.

Chris Gillespie, president of LaBahn’s said, “We are extremely excited to be working with Tom Heaviland again and the Verde team and are looking forward to our growth together.”

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

